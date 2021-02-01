Mehooba slams AFSPA

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday termed the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) as a “blot on the democratic values”.

Addressing a workers' convention in the border district of Rajouri, the former chief minister alleged that the special powers given to the armed forces under the Act were being misused. The AFSPA is a “blot on the democratic values”, the PDP leader said, and alleged that fake encounters had been carried out ''for medals''.

She also accused the BJP of using ''muscle power and government machinery to squeeze the political space in the country''. “Journalists and columnists are being booked for reporting facts, farmers are being targeted and defamed for seeking their right,'' she alleged.

She also alleged that central agencies like the NIA were ''being used to settle political scores''.

She said her party would carry forward the struggle for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's special status even if it is left alone in the fight.

“I have made it clear that my personal struggle is only for the restoration of dignity and honour of people. My party and our workers have pledged to be with me in the fight which is surely going to be long and tough.

“I want to assure you that we shall not give up,” she said.

