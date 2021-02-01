Left Menu

Mehooba slams AFSPA

My party and our workers have pledged to be with me in the fight which is surely going to be long and tough.I want to assure you that we shall not give up, she said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 01-02-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 22:19 IST
Mehooba slams AFSPA

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday termed the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) as a “blot on the democratic values”.

Addressing a workers' convention in the border district of Rajouri, the former chief minister alleged that the special powers given to the armed forces under the Act were being misused. The AFSPA is a “blot on the democratic values”, the PDP leader said, and alleged that fake encounters had been carried out ''for medals''.

She also accused the BJP of using ''muscle power and government machinery to squeeze the political space in the country''. “Journalists and columnists are being booked for reporting facts, farmers are being targeted and defamed for seeking their right,'' she alleged.

She also alleged that central agencies like the NIA were ''being used to settle political scores''.

She said her party would carry forward the struggle for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's special status even if it is left alone in the fight.

“I have made it clear that my personal struggle is only for the restoration of dignity and honour of people. My party and our workers have pledged to be with me in the fight which is surely going to be long and tough.

“I want to assure you that we shall not give up,” she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Indian Coast Guard, fourth largest in the world, celebrates 45th Raising Day

The Indian Coast Guard celebrated 45th Raising Day on Monday. Since its inception, ICG has grown into a formidable force with 156 ships and 62 aircraft in its inventory and it is likely to achieve targeted force levels of 200 surface platfo...

Odisha: Good Samaritan rescues 6-day-old abandoned baby in the dead of night

A woman rescued a six-day-old boy abandoned on a road in a cold winter night inOdishas Kandhamal district, an official said on Monday.She found the infant, who was crying and shivering incold though wrapped in a piece of cloth, on the roads...

ANALYSIS-Biden's pro-LGBT+ order sets stage for trans rights showdown

Recasts order of bill drafts in par 12 By Sydney BauerATLANTA, Feb 1 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Montana has become the latest conservative U.S. state to advance legislation concerning transgender rights, joining more than a dozen other st...

Cong releases first list for Gujarat local body polls

The Congress on Monday releasedits first list of 142 candidates for various wards in fivemunicipal corporations, except Ahmedabad, for the local bodypolls scheduled to be held in two phases later this month.The list contains the names for d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021