'What's the use of running Parliament when Oppn can't raise farmers' issue, says Sanjay Singh

The Rajya Sabha witnessed acrimonious scenes on Tuesday as the Opposition parties demanded a discussion to repeal the three farm laws while Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh said that there is no need to run the Parliament when Opposition parties cannot raise the issues of the country.

Updated: 02-02-2021 12:49 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 12:49 IST
'What's the use of running Parliament when Oppn can't raise farmers' issue, says Sanjay Singh
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh speaking to ANI. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI):The Rajya Sabha witnessed acrimonious scenes on Tuesday as the Opposition parties demanded a discussion to repeal the three farm laws while Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh said that there is no need to run the Parliament when Opposition parties cannot raise the issues of the country. The opposition parties have moved a motion for discussion on farmers' protest in today's session. However, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu asked opposition parties to hold the discussion on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI, Sanjay Singh said, "What's the use of running the parliament when we cannot raise the issues of farmers." The opposition members were not happy with Chairman Venkaiah Naidu's explanation that the discussion should be held tomorrow.

He added, "The Chairman wanted that we should raise farmer's issue when there will be discussion over President's speech but opposition wanted to discuss it on priority." Claiming that the farm laws were forcibly passed in Parliament with a minority vote, he said that the government is responsible if Parliament doesn't run.

At least 122 people have been arrested so far, including elderly ex-servicemen and farmers by Delhi Police in Republic Day violence, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP said. Security preparations were made at the Ghazipur protest site in such a manner as if some enemy country's force is attacking us, he added.

Taking a dig at the Centre for treating farmers indifferently, AAP leader said, "They are the farmers of the country and not the enemy. They (government) call them (farmers) traitors and anti-nationals. The discussion should be held in Parliament to repeal three black farm laws." The opposition members had demanded to repeal the newly enacted farm laws which were cleared in the Monsoon Session of Parliament. The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned several times amid uproar over farmers' protest on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, heavy security deployment continues at the Ghazipur, Singhu, and Tikri borders where farmers' protest against three agriculture laws has entered day 69. Internet services have been also suspended in the area. (ANI) *

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

