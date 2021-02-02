Left Menu

Another TMC MLA Dipak Haldar joins BJP

PTI | Baruipur | Updated: 02-02-2021 16:33 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 16:33 IST
Another TMC MLA Dipak Haldar joins BJP

Diamond Harbour MLA Dipak Haldar joined the BJP on Tuesday, a day after he quit the Trinamool Congress.

The two-time legislator, whose assembly segment is part of Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee's constituency, joined the BJP along with several other local TMC leaders and workers at a public meeting here in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district.

Haldar quit the ruling party accusing the TMC leadership of not allowing him to work for the people.

He had skipped a recent public rally by Banerjee, raising speculation about his political aspirations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sensex jumps 1,197 points as investors hope for economic resurgence

The bourses continued celebrating Union Budget 2021 with key equity indices moving up by 2.5 per cent on Tuesday. Investors were relieved that the government stayed away from making any change in personal and corporate tax, and there was no...

CBSE announces board exam schedule for classes 10, 12.

CBSE announces board exam schedule for classes 10, 12....

Sport participation levels reduced in students from lower socio-economic groups: Study

According to a new research, students from lower socio-economic groups SEG are less likely to participate in sport or physical activity at university. The research, led by Sheffield Hallam University, was published in the journal Sport, Edu...

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 1700 hours EXPECTED STORIES Copy from England pacer Jofra Archers virtual press conference.Report of ISL match between SC East Bengal and Bengaluru FC in Vasco.STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-CRI-PATHAN-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021