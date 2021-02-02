Left Menu

Punjab's all-party meet demands immediate withdrawal of farm laws by Centre

Punjab's all-party meet chaired by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh at Punjab Bhawan passed a resolution seeking immediate withdrawal of three farm laws by central government on Tuesday.

Punjab's all-party meet chaired by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh at Punjab Bhawan passed a resolution seeking immediate withdrawal of three farm laws by central government on Tuesday. This meeting was boycotted by the Bharatiya Janata Party while Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a walkout out over their demand for deployment of Punjab police to protect the farmers protesting at the Delhi borders, which the Chief Minister rejected as unconstitutional, an official statement by the Punjab government said.

The meeting took serious note of the "substantial delay" by the Centre in resolving the farmer crisis. Representatives of all parties appreciated the action and position taken by the Kisan Sangarsh Samiti of 40 Kisan Unions including 32 Kisan Unions from Punjab. The resolution lauded Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait for his contribution to the protest and also thanked Haryana farmers for their support to Punjab's farmers in the agitation.

The representatives urged the government "to withdraw all cases registered against the farmers, farmworkers and journalists, and other peaceful agitators, and release all those detained by the police or any other agencies." They said the missing agitators should also be traced and restored to their respective families without any delay. Parties also condemned the "sponsored violence in Delhi" and decided that an all-party delegation will go to Delhi to meet Prime Minister and raise the issue. They demanded an appropriate judicial inquiry to investigate the laxity and complicity of those responsible for maintaining peace and order at the Red Fort, the statement said.

"We talk about more federal powers for the states, then how can we do this?" asked Captain Amarinder as AAP leaders brought up the issue towards the end of the meeting. "What will you do if Himachal Pradesh and Haryana police come to Punjab?" he asked. The people present at the meeting also observed two minutes silence and paid tributes to the 88 farmers who lost their lives during their struggle against farm laws before the start of the all-party meeting. (ANI)

