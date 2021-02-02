Left Menu

Trump aimed mob 'like a loaded cannon' at Capitol, Democrats argue in impeachment

Trump also faced a Tuesday deadline to respond to the House article of impeachment, passed on Jan. 13, charging him with inciting insurrection in his speech to supporters before the rampage at the Capitol that left five people dead including a police officer. The nine House Democrats, known as House impeachment managers, in their brief also rejected Republican claims that it would be unconstitutional to put Trump on trial in the Senate since he is a private citizen after leaving office on Jan. 20.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-02-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 20:38 IST
Trump aimed mob 'like a loaded cannon' at Capitol, Democrats argue in impeachment
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Nine Democrats from the U.S. House of Representatives who will prosecute former President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial will argue that he pointed a mob "like a loaded cannon" toward the Capitol shortly before a deadly Jan. 6 rampage, the lawmakers said in a brief filed on Tuesday. Trump also faced a Tuesday deadline to respond to the House article of impeachment, passed on Jan. 13, charging him with inciting insurrection in his speech to supporters before the rampage at the Capitol that left five people dead including a police officer.

The nine House Democrats, known as House impeachment managers, in their brief also rejected Republican claims that it would be unconstitutional to put Trump on trial in the Senate since he is a private citizen after leaving office on Jan. 20. "There is no 'January Exception' to impeachment or any other provision of the Constitution," the managers said in the brief.

"He summoned a mob to Washington, exhorted them into a frenzy, and aimed them like a loaded cannon down Pennsylvania Avenue. As the Capitol was overrun, President Trump was reportedly 'delighted,'" they said. Convicting Trump, who is just the third U.S. president to be impeached and the first to face trial after leaving office, would require a two-thirds vote, meaning that 17 Republicans would need to join the Senate's 50 Democrats in voting to convict. That presents a daunting hurdle for Democrats.

The deadline comes just days after Trump parted ways with his initial legal team amid a reported dispute over how to respond to the charge. Trump is still making false claims that his election loss to Democratic President Joe Biden was the result of widespread voting fraud and irregularities. The mob interrupted the formal congressional certification of Biden's election victory.

One of Trump's recently hired lawyers, David Schoen, called the impeachment process "completely unconstitutional" in an interview with Fox News on Monday but did not outline the former president's legal strategy. "I think it's also the most ill-advised legislative action that I've seen in my lifetime," Schoen said. "It is tearing the country apart at a time when we don't need anything like that."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'I need mama, I need school', migrant child stuck in Bosnia appeals to EU

Fourteen year-old Amim Hzam from Iraq says he has tried to enter European Union member Croatia with his family forty times from northwestern Bosnia over the last two years.On one attempt about a year ago his mother and one of his siblings g...

UK's Captain Tom Moore has died - family says

Captain Tom Moore, the British World War Two veteran who raised millions of pounds for health service workers on the frontline of the battle against COVID-19, has died aged 100, his family said on Tuesday.It is with great sadness that we an...

FACTBOX-Captain Tom, British war veteran who found fame at 100 with fundraising walk

Captain Tom Moore, the British World War Two veteran who raised millions of pounds for health service workers on the frontline of the battle against COVID-19, has died aged 100. Below are some facts about Captain Tom, as he is known to the ...

Rules being framed under Citizenship Amendment Act, House committees have granted extension: MHA

The rules under the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA are under preparation and the committees on Subordinate Legislation of the two Houses have granted an extension of time, the government informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.In a written reply, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021