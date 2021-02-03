Left Menu

White House says it needs time to put in place immigration process

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-02-2021 00:50 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 00:48 IST
Representative image Image Credit: whitehouse.archives.org

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday the White House needs time to put in place an immigration process so people can be treated humanely and added it is "not the time to come to the United States."

President Joe Biden will order a review of asylum processing at the U.S.-Mexico border and the immigration system later in the day as he seeks to undo some of former President Donald Trump's hardline policies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

