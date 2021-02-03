White House says it needs time to put in place immigration process

White House says it needs time to put in place immigration processReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-02-2021 00:50 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 00:48 IST
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday the White House needs time to put in place an immigration process so people can be treated humanely and added it is "not the time to come to the United States."
President Joe Biden will order a review of asylum processing at the U.S.-Mexico border and the immigration system later in the day as he seeks to undo some of former President Donald Trump's hardline policies.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Biden
- White House
- Jen Psaki
- United States
- Donald Trump
ALSO READ
White House confirms Trump lifting EU, Brazil travel restrictions Jan. 26
EXPLAINER-What are U.S. President-Elect Joe Biden's LGBT+ policy plans?
Third time lucky: Joe Biden to be sworn in as US President on Wednesday
EXPLAINER-What are U.S. President-Elect Joe Biden's LGBT+ policy plans?
White House going to the dogs as Biden pets Major and Champ move in