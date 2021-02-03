Left Menu

Nitish Kumar 'challenging Mussolini, Hitler rule' with his new directive on protest, says Tejashwi Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is daring to "challenge Mussolini and Hitler" with the new directive of depriving those who take part in the protest from government jobs and government contracts.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 03-02-2021 11:06 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 11:06 IST
Nitish Kumar 'challenging Mussolini, Hitler rule' with his new directive on protest, says Tejashwi Yadav
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is daring to "challenge Mussolini and Hitler" with the new directive of depriving those who take part in the protest from government jobs and government contracts. "Nitish Kumar is daring to challenge Hitler and Mussolini's rule, says if anyone takes part in protest by using democratic right against the power system, then you will not get a job. It means they will not even give jobs and will not allow someone to protest,"Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Yadav said.

"Why is the poor chief minister with 40 seats so scared?" he added. The Bihar government on Tuesday issued a directive saying that if anyone takes part in a violent demonstration, the police can list the same in the individual's certificate of conduct.

Bihar DGP SK Singhal in the directive said, "If a person is involved in any criminal act by engaging in any law and order situation, protests, road jams and is charged by the police for this, then specific mention of this will be made in the character verification report by the police. "Such people have to be prepared for serious consequences because they will not be able to get a government job or apply for government tenders," the official letter added.

Some days back also Bihar government received criticism from the opposition party over issuing an order for action on social media posts. Additional Director General of Police of the Economic Offences Unit Nayyar Hasnain Khan on January 21 issued a directive by saying that "making objectionable comments against the government, ministers and officials comes under the category of cybercrime. It seems right to take action against such individuals or groups." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Root condoles demise of Captain Tom Moore

England Test skipper Joe Root on Wednesday condoled the demise of centenarian Captain Tom Moore, who captivated the British public in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic with his fundraising efforts. Captain Tom Moore passed away on ...

Zachary Levi to lead 'Harold and the Purple Crayon' adaptation

Shazam star Zachary Levi is set to headline Sony Pictures adaptation of childrens classic Harold and the Purple Crayon.The live-action feature will get the screenplay by David Guion and Michael Handelman, known for penning movies such as Ni...

Abu Dhabi T10: Northern Warriors' power-hitters lift team to fourth successive victory

Northern Warriors power-hitters carried their team to their fourth successive victory in five matches after beating Deccan Gladiators on Tuesday. In the third match of the second day of the Super League in the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Abu Dhabi...

Tennis-Barty, Kenin advance to quarter-finals after hard-fought wins

Top two seeds Ash Barty and Sofia Kenin overcame steep challenges on Wednesday to reach the quarter-finals of the Yarra Valley Classic in Melbourne and keep their Australian Open preparations on course. World number one Barty, who won 6-0 4...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021