'It's against Constitution', says RJD on Bihar Govt circular preventing people from protesting

The new directive of the Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar, which stops people from protesting against the ruling party, is against the Indian Constitution, said Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Shivanand Tiwari, adding that the Bihar government is trying to snatch away the democratic rights of the people.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 03-02-2021 13:34 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 13:34 IST
RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari speaking to ANI on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The new directive of the Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar, which stops people from protesting against the ruling party, is against the Indian Constitution, said Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Shivanand Tiwari, adding that the Bihar government is trying to snatch away the democratic rights of the people. Speaking to ANI, Tiwari said, "Through this new directive, the Nitish government is trying to say that if anyone protests against the ruling party then they will not get government jobs."

Taking a dig at Nitish Kumar, Tiwari said, "The constitution of India has provided us the right to protest. The Chief Minister of Bihar himself had been part of many protests against several ruling regimes." He also said that such directives are dangerous for democracy.

Hitting out at Nitish government, he added, "Those who (Nitish) themselves came into power through the democratic system are now taking away the fundamental rights of people." Tiwari also said that Nitish Kumar is following the central government's policy of terming protesters as anti-nationals.

He said, "Nitish Kumar has to understand why people have been staging a protest in the first place. It is because the government has not listened to their requests, so out of frustration, they are staging protests against the government. Rather than punishing the protesters, the Nitish government should ask their administration why have they not taken any action on the requests made by the common people." Asserting that the circular by the Nitish Kumar is against the constitution, Tiwari condemned the decision of the Janata Dal (United)-led government.

Bihar DGP SK Singhal in the directive issued on Tuesday had said, "If a person is involved in any criminal act by engaging in any law and order situation, protests, road jams and is charged by the police for this, then specific mention of this will be made in the character verification report by the police." Earlier, the Bihar government was criticised by the opposition over issuing an order for action on social media posts.

Additional Director General of Police of the Economic Offences Unit Nayyar Hasnain Khan on January 21 issued a directive saying that "making objectionable comments against the government, ministers and officials comes under the category of cybercrime. It seems right to take action against such individuals or groups." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

