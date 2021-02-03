Left Menu

Czech court opens way for smaller parties before October election

The Czech Republic's Constitutional Court on Wednesday cancelled parts of the country's election laws that favoured bigger political parties, leaving lawmakers scrambling to agree amendments before a planned parliamentary election in October. The court deemed the current method unfair to smaller parties, which had to win more votes to gain one seat that larger parties. The changes could have an impact on Oct. 8-9 elections.

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 03-02-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 15:38 IST
Czech court opens way for smaller parties before October election
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@PolicieCZ)

The Czech Republic's Constitutional Court on Wednesday cancelled parts of the country's election laws that favoured bigger political parties, leaving lawmakers scrambling to agree amendments before a planned parliamentary election in October. The ruling forces lawmakers to change how the number of mandates in the 200-seat lower house of parliament are calculated. The court deemed the current method unfair to smaller parties, which had to win more votes to gain one seat that larger parties.

The changes could have an impact on Oct. 8-9 elections. Changes to the law are likely to result in giving more mandates to smaller parties at the expense of larger. Billionaire Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis's ANO party is looking to extend his rule and holds a poll lead. But ANO is unlikely to win a majority, so Babis faces challenges in finding coalition partners.

After the last election in October 2017, Babis's ANO party got 78 seats with 19,232 votes for each one, compared with 43,693 votes the opposition STAN party needed for one of its six seats. The law has to be amended before the October vote, leaving the two chambers of parliament with much less time than it usually takes to enact legislation.

The court also cancelled a part of the law which sets the threshold for multiple parties running together to enter parliament at 5% multiplied by the number of parties in a pre-election coalition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Denmark to develop digital passport proving vaccinations

Denmarks government is joining forces with businesses to develop a digital passport that would show whether people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, allowing them to travel and help ease restrictions on public life.Finance Minis...

Chinese arrest of video pirates triggers outcry from "Friends" fans

Chinese police said on Tuesday they have arrested 14 people who ran video portal YYeTs.com, which pirated foreign movies and television shows like Friends, triggering an outcry on social media from people lamenting the loss of the programme...

Will Mirzapur Season 3 focus on Robin-Dimpy’s wedding? What more we know

After a long wait, fans were delighted seeing Mirzapur Season 2 on October 22 last year. The viewers are highly excited after learning that Mirzapur has been renewed for Season 3. Read further to know what you can see in the third season.Mi...

Santander bets on rapid recovery after first ever loss

Spains Santander is betting on a vaccine-driven economic recovery in 2021 after the euro zones second-biggest bank plunged to its first ever annual loss last year.The lender said it expected its underlying return on tangible equity ROTE, a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021