Use of ballots will defeat parties supporting EVMs: NCP

Those winning elections due toElectronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be defeated if pollingfor the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly polls is held using ballotpapers only, the NCP said on Wednesday.

''The party the people like in a true sense will beknown if the 2024 Assembly polls are held using 100 per centballot papers. (If that happens) those winning elections usingEVMs will get defeated,'' NCP's Maharashtra chief spokespersonMahesh Tapase said in a statement without naming any party orindividual.

His comments came a day after Maharashtra AssemblySpeaker Nana Patole asked the state legislature to frame a lawto make available to the electors the option of casting votesusing ballot papers too besides EVMs.

Several Opposition parties, including the Congress,had in the past demanded the Election Commission to revert tothe ballot paper system while alleging the EVM tampering inpolls.

On the other hand, the BJP had previously hit out atthe Opposition for raising doubts over the credibility of theEVMs.

Tapase also referred to political parties in the pastflagging several concerns before the Election Commission overtechnical glitches in and tampering of EVMs.

''It is natural that Patole's instruction to the statelegislature on framing such a law will rankle some people, butit is an important step of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)in the state towards strengthening democracy,'' he added.

The Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress are the keyconstituents of the MVA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)