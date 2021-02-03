Left Menu

Use of ballots will defeat parties supporting EVMs: NCP

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-02-2021 16:07 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 16:07 IST
Use of ballots will defeat parties supporting EVMs: NCP

Those winning elections due toElectronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be defeated if pollingfor the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly polls is held using ballotpapers only, the NCP said on Wednesday.

''The party the people like in a true sense will beknown if the 2024 Assembly polls are held using 100 per centballot papers. (If that happens) those winning elections usingEVMs will get defeated,'' NCP's Maharashtra chief spokespersonMahesh Tapase said in a statement without naming any party orindividual.

His comments came a day after Maharashtra AssemblySpeaker Nana Patole asked the state legislature to frame a lawto make available to the electors the option of casting votesusing ballot papers too besides EVMs.

Several Opposition parties, including the Congress,had in the past demanded the Election Commission to revert tothe ballot paper system while alleging the EVM tampering inpolls.

On the other hand, the BJP had previously hit out atthe Opposition for raising doubts over the credibility of theEVMs.

Tapase also referred to political parties in the pastflagging several concerns before the Election Commission overtechnical glitches in and tampering of EVMs.

''It is natural that Patole's instruction to the statelegislature on framing such a law will rankle some people, butit is an important step of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)in the state towards strengthening democracy,'' he added.

The Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress are the keyconstituents of the MVA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Power grid inaugurated in Narela

Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain inaugurated a 6611 kV state-of-the-art, maintenance-free grid at Narela on Wednesday.The smart power grid involves minimum input and gives maximum output with zero human intervention. It will ensure 247 e...

Reduction in import duty on copper scrap to promote recycling in country

The Centre on Wednesday said slashing of import duty on copper scrap will promote recycling in the country, as the basic raw materials will now become cheaper.In the Union Budget 2021-22, the government announced reduction of import duty on...

Sensex makes history, ends above 50k for first time

The BSE Sensex closed above the historic 50,000-mark for the first time ever on Wednesday as the post-Budget euphoria continued for the third straight session amid a spurt in buying by foreign funds and positive global cues. Banking, financ...

Fortification continues at Ghazipur, MHA official says no further ban on internet

Stringent security continued on Wednesday at Ghazipur on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, one of the key protest sites where thousands of farmers are camping with a demand that the Centre repeal the new agri-marketing laws enacted last Septe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021