Left Menu

Biden to meet Democratic lawmakers on COVID-19 aid -White House

Biden met a group of 10 moderate Republican senators on Monday and had said he wanted to garner bipartisan support for his plan, which includes more money for vaccines and additional unemployment benefits. But Republicans overall have balked at the price tag and pointed to the $4 trillion in COVID-19 aid passed last year.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-02-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 19:49 IST
Biden to meet Democratic lawmakers on COVID-19 aid -White House
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Joe Biden will on Wednesday meet congressional Democrats preparing to advance his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan despite Republican pushback.

A Democrat himself, Biden will call into the weekly meeting of Democratic representatives and later meet Democratic senators in the Oval Office, the White House said in a statement. Congressional Democrats on Tuesday took their first steps to fast-track the massive aid package, voting in both chambers to open debate on a spending resolution that would give them a legislative tool to pass the relief without Republican support.

Democrats are pushing a new round of direct payments to individual Americans to help stimulate an economy ravaged by efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic which has killed nearly 450,000 people nationwide. Biden met a group of 10 moderate Republican senators on Monday and had said he wanted to garner bipartisan support for his plan, which includes more money for vaccines and additional unemployment benefits.

But Republicans overall have balked at the price tag and pointed to the $4 trillion in COVID-19 aid passed last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sebi bans Kishore Biyani, others from securities mkt for one year

Sebi on Wednesday barred Kishore Biyani and certain other promoters of Future Retail Ltd from the securities market for one year for indulging in insider trading in the shares of the company.Apart from Kishore Biyani, who was the CMD and pr...

Airtel board approves up to Rs 7500 cr fund raising plans

The board of Bharti Airtel on Wednesday approved fundraising plans of up to Rs 7,500 crore via debt instruments such as debentures and bonds, in one or more tranches.The move comes at a time when the telecom sector is gearing up for spectru...

'The Crown,' 'Schitt's Creek' lead Golden Globes TV contenders

British royal drama The Crown, small-town comedy Schitts Creek and crime thriller Ozark led the pack of Golden Globe television nominees on Wednesday as voters showcased hits that entertained streaming audiences during a global pandemic.New...

Farmers' protest: Reaching solution that benefits our nation is of utmost importance, says Dhawan

As several international celebrities voiced their opinion on the ongoing farmers protest in the country, India batsman Shikhar Dhawan on Wednesday called for unity and said reaching a solution that benefits our great nation is of utmost imp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021