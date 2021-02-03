Left Menu

Not attending PM Modi's public meeting at Haldia: TMC MP Dev

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-02-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 20:39 IST
Trinamool Congress MP Dev onWednesday said there is no possibility of him sharing thestage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a scheduled publicmeeting on February 7, amid speculations that the Bengalisuperstar was contemplating switching over to the saffroncamp.

West Bengal BJP Yuva Morcha president Saumitra Khanhad recently claimed that Dev and another TMC MP SisirAdhikari, who is the father of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari,will attend the public rally at Haldia, where Modi will bepresent.

''Dear Saumitra, I stil feel very proud to see yourjourney & achievements. My sincere apologies, as I won't beable to make it to this event, but I m touched to havereceived this invite,'' Dev said on Twitter.

''U will always hold a special place of love n respectirrespective of our political ideologies,'' he said about Khan,a former TMC leader who joined the BJP prior to the 2019 LokSabha elections.

Speculations of Dev deserting the ruling party hadgained momentum after actor Rudranil Ghosh joined the BJPrecently, and hinted at the possibility of others from theBengali film industry following suit.

Dev also rubbished reports that he was keen to changethe lyrics of his upcoming film that sounded overtlypolitical.

The prime minister is slated to visit Haldia in PurboMedinipur on February 7 to inaugurate a government project,and take part in a 'Jan Sabha' (public meeting) organised bythe BJP.

