State poll panel should be wound up: SAD

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Wednesday accused the state election commission of having failed to perform its duty in the run up to the civic body polls and said it should be wound up.The remarks came a day after SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badals car was damaged in a clash between Congress and Akali workers in Jalalabad.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-02-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 22:49 IST
The Shiromani Akali Dal on Wednesday accused the state election commission of having failed to perform its duty in the run up to the civic body polls and said it should be “wound up”.

The remarks came a day after SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal's car was damaged in a clash between Congress and Akali workers in Jalalabad. The SAD had described the incident as a ''murderous attack'' on Akali workers and Badal by ''police-backed Congress goons”.

After meeting Punjab Election Commissioner Jagpal Singh Sandhu here, Akali leader Daljit Singh Cheema said, “He was proving to be a burden on the state exchequer as he openly expressed his helplessness in giving any relief against murderous attacks on Akali workers as well as SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal.” “Jagpal Singh Sandhu had assured to seek a report on the attack on the SAD president by the Congress people when we met him yesterday. However, today he told us that no report had come and that all he could do was dispatch a reminder for submission of the report,” claimed Cheema in a statement here.

Cheema said there was no need for such a “toothless” commission, which is proving to be a “white elephant” for the state. “The Commission should be wound up immediately,” he said. The SAD leader alleged that the Congress and its “goons” are even challenging the Punjab governor's constitutional authority and he should take note of the developments in the state and take suitable action. Cheema alleged that the Akali nominees on Wednesday could not file nominations in Zira of Ferozepur as some Congress workers resorted to stone pelting. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused the ruling Congress of preventing its candidates from filing nomination papers at several places in the state.

AAP legislator Aman Arora alleged that the “blatant misuse” of power and government resources by the Congress was “reprehensible and oppressive”.

He accused the ruling party of “kidnapping” a AAP candidate at Sunam and further alleged his party nominees were prevented from filing nominations for the municipal body elections in Zira, a charge denied by the Congress. The Congress workers intimidated them, snatched and tore their nomination papers, he alleged in a statement here. Elections to the eight municipal corporations, 109 municipal councils and nagar panchayats in Punjab will be held on February 14.

