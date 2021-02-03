Left Menu

Ukraine shuts TV channels owned by Russia-friendly tycoon

Ukraine has shut several television channels owned by a Russia-linked magnate in what the nations president described Wednesday as a necessary move to fight Kremlin propaganda.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said cutting broadcasting by the channels and blocking their assets was a difficult but necessary decision.Ukraine strongly supports freedom of speech, he tweeted.

PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 03-02-2021 23:10 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 23:02 IST
Ukraine shuts TV channels owned by Russia-friendly tycoon
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Ukraine has shut several television channels owned by a Russia-linked magnate in what the nation's president described Wednesday as a necessary move to fight Kremlin propaganda.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said cutting broadcasting by the channels and blocking their assets was a "difficult" but necessary decision.

"Ukraine strongly supports freedom of speech," he tweeted. "Not propaganda financed by the aggressor country that undermines Ukraine on its way to the EU and EuroAtlantic integration. Fight for independence is fight in the information war for truth and European values." Ukraine has been locked in a tug of war with Russia, which annexed the Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and cast its support behind pro-Moscow insurgents in eastern Ukraine. The conflict, now in its seventh year, has killed more than 14,000 people and devastated Ukraine's industrial heartland. The now-blocked 112 Ukraine, NewsOne and ZIK channels belong to Viktor Medvedchuk, a businessman who has friendly personal ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is the godfather of Medvedchuk's daughter. Medvedchuk supports the Opposition Platform for Life, a political party that is popular in Ukraine's southeast and holds a minority in the Ukrainian parliament. Zelenskiy's spokeswoman Iuliia Mendel said that Medvedchuk's media assets have been blocked for reasons of national security because they have served as "one of the instruments of war against Ukraine." She added on Facebook that the authorities have confirmed they were bankrolled by Russia.

The three blocked TV channels issued a statement denouncing the ban as "political repression." Medvedchuk called the presidential order illegal and said he would appeal.

"With one stroke of a pen, Zelenskiy threw out 1,500 journalists and other employees of the three stations into the street and deprived millions of people of the right to receive objective information," he said in a statement.

The U.S. Embassy voiced support for Ukraine's efforts "to counter Russia's malign influence, in line with Ukrainian law, in defense of its sovereignty and territorial integrity." "We must all work together to prevent disinformation from being deployed as a weapon in an information war against sovereign states," it said in a statement on Facebook.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 6-Swings in some Reddit favorites ease; Yellen eyes stock volatility

Wild swings in stock prices of GameStop and other social media darlings subsided on Wednesday, a day after a sharp selloff, as investors turned their focus to the possibility of tighter U.S. trading regulations. Mass buying over the past tw...

Charges against Myanmar's Suu Kyi 'compound the undermining of the rule of law' -U.N.

Charges against Myanmars leader Aung San Suu Kyi just compound the undermining of the rule of law in Myanmar and the democratic process, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Wednesday.We continue to call for her immediate rele...

Canada designates the Proud Boys as a terrorist entity

The Canadian government designated the Proud Boys group as a terrorist entity on Wednesday, noting they played a pivotal role in the insurrection at the US Capitol on Jan. 6.The Proud Boys have faced increased scrutiny after seizing on the ...

Student, youth activists gather at Mandi House for march in support of protesting farmers

Activists of several student, youth and women organisations assembled at Mandi House here on Wednesday for a march in support of the farmers staging protests at the national capital borders demanding repeal of the Centres new farm laws.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021