Biden to talk about foreign policy during his maiden visit to State Department

During his interaction, the president is expected to underscore the role of diplomacy in American leadership overseas.After winning the November 3 presidential polls, Biden has spoken with over 20 world leaders, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 17.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-02-2021 07:24 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 07:24 IST
A fortnight after he was sworn-in as the 46th President of the United States, Joe Biden will visit the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department on Thursday, where he would broadly talk about his foreign policy.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that Biden ''will broadly talk about foreign policy'' during his maiden visit to the State Department.

''This will not be a laydown of his vision for every issue and every foreign policy issue. He will have plenty of time to do that,'' she said, lowering down the expectations.

Biden's trip to the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department is seen as an effort to boost the morale of the American diplomats. During his interaction, the president is expected to underscore the role of diplomacy in American leadership overseas.

After winning the November 3 presidential polls, Biden has spoken with over 20 world leaders, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 17. However, among the notable absentees is President Xi Jinping of China. In a little over a week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has reached out to more than two dozens of his counterparts, including India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

