Centre trying to govern Delhi through 'backdoor', claims Sisodia

Terming the bill as the murder of constitutional democracy, he said that the central government wants to impede Delhis development and progress by enhancing LGs power.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 18:08 IST
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday accused the Centre of trying to govern the national capital through the ''backdoor'', claiming the Union cabinet has cleared a proposal to give more powers to the Lieutenant Governor.

Reacting to media reports saying the Centre on Wednesday approved amendments to the Government of NCT of Delhi Act, the AAP leader told a press conference that the move is ''against democracy, Constitution and will of the citizens of Delhi''.

''The central government has passed a law in the Cabinet to snatch power of Delhi's elected government and give it to Centre-appointed Lieutenant Governor. The Delhi government will not have power to take its own decisions. The BJP wants to govern Delhi through backdoor as people chose not to elect them in three consecutive elections,'' he claimed.

Sisodia alleged that the BJP government at the Centre has secretly worked to get the GNCTD (Amendment) Bill cleared, subverting the mandate of a democratically-elected government. Terming the bill as the murder of constitutional democracy, he said that the central government wants to impede Delhi's development and progress by enhancing LG's power. ''It is clearly mentioned in our Constitution that barring police, land and public order, everything else falls under the ambit of an elected government in Delhi. In its reading of the Constitution, the constitutional bench of the Supreme Court has also clearly distinguished the powers of the elected government and LG. But, the BJP, which has faced defeat thrice in the past, wants to govern Delhi through a proxy,'' he said.

''The LG will use this Act to unnecessarily intervene in the matters of public interest and impede the progress of Delhi. In the last five years, LG has invariably hindered the decisions made by Delhi government. Due to this, many progressive schemes such as mohalla clinic, CCTV, free electricity and water, school infrastructure improvement and others have been delayed, the cost of which is borne by the people of Delhi,'' he added.

Sisodia alleged that the BJP doesn't want world class education and health facilities, free electricity and water for the people of Delhi.

''Hence, it is using secretive and unconstitutional ways to impede the progress of Delhi. The BJP hasn't been able to provide basic facilities to the public in party-ruled states. Rather than working on development in other states, it is trying to deprive the people of Delhi by giving unlimited powers to the LG in such an undemocratic manner,'' he said.

