Left Menu

Serbian fan group members arrested for ''monstrous crimes''

Belivuk, also known as Velja Nevolja or Velja the Trouble, was often linked to criminal activity but reportedly managed to stay free because of his connections with politicians.Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin said Serbia is a serious country which will not tolerate another creation of a criminal clan which thinks it is stronger than the state. More than a dozen prominent figures from the countrys soccer supporters groups have been murdered in recent years.

PTI | Belgrade | Updated: 04-02-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 18:15 IST
Serbian fan group members arrested for ''monstrous crimes''

Serbian police raided the stadiums of the country's two biggest soccer clubs on Thursday after arresting 17 people linked to fan groups accused of organized crime, drug trafficking and murder.

Heavily armed riot police ordered all those working at the neighboring Partizan and Red Star stadiums in Belgrade to leave the premises and trainings were suspended while the offices were searched.

Police said that those arrested “hid behind” a Partizan supporter group but are “responsible for a series of most monstrous crimes” committed over the past 10 years.

“These are not soccer fans, these are criminals,” police commander Ninoslav Cmolic said.

Serbian media reported that Partizan fan leader Veljko Belivuk was among those detained overnight. Belivuk, also known as Velja Nevolja or Velja the Trouble, was often linked to criminal activity but reportedly managed to stay free because of his connections with politicians.

Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin said Serbia “is a serious country which will not tolerate another creation of a criminal clan which thinks it is stronger than the state.'' More than a dozen prominent figures from the country's soccer supporters' groups have been murdered in recent years. Most have perished in gangland-style killings.

Serbia has a history of tolerating hooliganism that often resulted in violence and nationalistic outbursts at stadiums. During the Balkan wars in the 1990s, many of them joined notorious paramilitary groups known for war crimes against other national groups in the former Yugoslavia.

With the return of populists to power in Serbia eight years ago, far-right soccer supporters were often seen at pro-government rallies pushing some of its nationalist political agenda. In exchange, analysts say, the hooligans have been allowed to pursue their illegal business activities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Denmark approves renewable energy island in the North Sea

Denmark on Thursday approved a plan to build an artificial island in the North Sea that will produce and store enough green energy to cover the electricity needs of 3 million European households.The island, which in its initial phase will b...

SC to hear Sonu Sood's plea against HC order on illegal construction notice on Friday

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Friday the petition filed by actor Sonu Sood challenging the Bombay HC order which dismissed his appeal against a civic body notice over alleged illegal construction at his residential building in M...

COVID-19 in Delhi: 158 fresh cases; positivity rate slumps to 0.24 pc

Delhi recorded 158 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, pushing the tally to 6,35,639, while the positivity rate slipped to 0.24 per cent, authorities said. These new cases came out of the 67,234 tests conducted the previous day.The positivity...

Fake accounts gain traction as they praise China, mock US

A pro-China network of fake and imposter accounts found a global audience on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter to mock the US response to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the deadly riot in Washington that left five dead, new research published...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021