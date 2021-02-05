BJP leader detained for bid to protest during Maha CM's visit
A local BJP functionary wasdetained in Aurangabad for trying to protest over some issuesduring Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's visit tothe city on Friday, a police official said.
The chief minister visited the Delhi Gate area inAurangabad in the morning to review the work of overhead waterstorage tank.
At that time, some BJP workers led by the party'sAurangabad district unit chief Sanjay Kenekar came to the spotand tried to agitate. However, Kenekar was detained, theofficial said.
Talking to reporters before his detention, Kenekarsaid he wanted to draw the chief minister's attention towardscertain issues related to Aurangabad.
''The work of a water pipeline scheme in Aurangabadworth Rs 1,680 crore, which has been sanctioned, is yet tostart. There is a delay in its implementation. Besides, thegovernment is also not renaming Aurangabad. Hence, to protestover these issues, I wore a black shirt,'' he said.
