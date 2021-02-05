Left Menu

FACTBOX-Leading candidates in Ecuador's presidential election

Lasso, 65, lost the presidency in 2013 to Correa by a wide margin and in 2017 narrowly lost to current president Lenin Moreno. YAKU PEREZ Lawyer Yaku Perez is running on promises to ban industrial mining near rivers, and has spent years leading environmental protests that have led him to get arrested six times. The 51-year-old widower and father of two girls was born Carlos Perez but three years ago changed his name to Yaku, which means "water" in the Cañari Quichua language.

Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 16:31 IST
FACTBOX-Leading candidates in Ecuador's presidential election

Ecuador on Sunday holds elections for president and legislature in which voters will choose between maintaining the market-focused policies of the last four years or returning to the socialist policies in place during the preceding decade. The president who takes office in May will face an economic crisis exacerbated by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, high unemployment and rising poverty.

The latest polls give the lead to Andres Arauz, who is backed by left-wing former president Rafael Correa. Banker Guillermo Lasso trails behind him, with indigenous activist Yaku Perez in third place. The following are key facts about the leading candidates:

ANDRES ARAUZ The thirty-five-year-old economist has promised to return the country to the social spending and assistance programs of the Correa era, in part by rolling back an austerity plan linked to an International Monetary Fund financing agreement.

He joined the Correa administration at age 22, and rose through the ranks to hold middle management positions in the economy and planning ministries and in the central bank. In 2017, he moved to Mexico to get a doctorate in financial economics but cut short his studies to run for president. Born in Quito to a middle-class family, Arauz is married with one child and plays the accordion.

His platform includes a promise to give $1,000 to a million families upon taking office, as well as to hike taxes on large companies and increase the regulatory power of the state. GUILLERMO LASSO

A two-time presidential candidate, Lasso has promised to spur the economy by increasing foreign investment in private industry and boosting output of oil, the South American nation's most important export. Lasso, the youngest of 11 children, was born into a middle-class family from Guayaquil. At age 15, he started working at the Guayaquil Stock Exchange and rose through Ecuador's finance industry to become president of the Bank of Guayaquil, which he ran for nearly 20 years.

Married with five children, Lasso also had a brief stint at the local subsidiary of Coca-Cola and served for a short time as economy minister in the 1990s. Lasso, 65, lost the presidency in 2013 to Correa by a wide margin and in 2017 narrowly lost to current president Lenin Moreno.

YAKU PEREZ Lawyer Yaku Perez is running on promises to ban industrial mining near rivers, and has spent years leading environmental protests that have led him to get arrested six times.

The 51-year-old widower and father of two girls was born Carlos Perez but three years ago changed his name to Yaku, which means "water" in the Cañari Quichua language. He repeatedly clashed with the Correa government due to his opposition to industrial mining.

He also carried out a legal battle that led to the suspension of the Rio Blanco mining project in the province of Azuay, where he for years participated in community efforts to ensure that Andean villages have access to water. "My fight has been for water, and for defending it I was imprisoned. For the love of water, I changed my name," reads his website, where he promotes seven books that he has written.

He hopes to launch a nationwide referendum that would prohibit mining near watersheds. Perez says he will get Ecuador out of the economic crisis by recovering money stolen by previous governments. His campaign slogan is "There's enough money when no one steals."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt set to launch MCA21 V3 in FY22; in-depth scrutiny of filings, e-adjudication system on anvil

In-depth scrutiny of filings, compliance management system to identify non-compliant companies and LLPs, and e-adjudication of various proceedings will be facilitated by the corporate affairs ministrys latest version of MCA21 portal, set to...

Talbros Q3 net profit up 144 pc at Rs 10.6 cr

Auto component maker Talbros on Friday reported a whopping 144 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 10.6 crore for the quarter ended in December.The company had posted a net profit of Rs 4.3 crore in the third quarter of the finan...

'Meticulous' plan in works to ensure nobody in Delhi faces water shortage in summers: Chadha

Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha on Friday said a meticulous plan is in the works to ensure nobody faces any water shortages in the upcoming summer season.Chadha reviewed the preparedness of the summer action plan along with seni...

Shipping Ministry issues guidelines for floating structures

Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has finalized and issued the guidelines for floating structures, with a vision to set up world-class floating infrastructure all along the coastline, in the upcoming projects as per the provisions c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021