U.S. House to vote Friday on final approval of COVID-19 budget measure

U.S. House to vote Friday on final approval of COVID-19 budget measureReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-02-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 18:59 IST
The U.S. House of Representatives will vote on Friday on final passage of a budget resolution that would allow Democrats in Congress to approve President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package without Republican support, a Democratic leadership aide said.
The House, which gave initial approval to the budget measure earlier this week, will take up an amended version that the Senate adopted during the pre-dawn hours on Friday after a marathon session.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Democratic
- Republican
- House
- Congress
- Joe Biden's
- Senate
- Democrats
ALSO READ
White House says $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief proposal based on specific needs
White House says Biden to hold first foreign leader call with Canada's Trudeau on Friday
White House says Biden still committed to ending new oil and gas leasing on federal lands
White House says Biden will be discussing Iran with foreign partners
Biden will leave mechanics of Trump impeachment trial to Senate -White House