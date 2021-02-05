Left Menu

U.S. House to vote Friday on final approval of COVID-19 budget measure

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-02-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 18:59 IST
The U.S. House of Representatives will vote on Friday on final passage of a budget resolution that would allow Democrats in Congress to approve President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package without Republican support, a Democratic leadership aide said.

The House, which gave initial approval to the budget measure earlier this week, will take up an amended version that the Senate adopted during the pre-dawn hours on Friday after a marathon session.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

