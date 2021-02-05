Giriraj Singh meets Naik at hospital

Left Menu

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 05-02-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 19:39 IST
Union minister Giriraj Singh onFriday met his ministerial colleague Shripad Naik at the GoaMedical College and Hospital.

Naik is recuperating at the state-run hospital nearPanaji following a car accident last month.

Sources close to Naik said that Singh expressedhappiness about Naik's recovery and told him that everyoneincluding Prime Minister Narendra Modi was concerned about hishealth.

Naik's car met with accident while he was travelingback from Karnataka to Goa along with his family. His wife andhis close aide died in the accident.

