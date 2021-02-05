Maha power bill stir: BJP protests in Thane

The Thane unit of the BJP on Fridayagitated in front of the MSEDCL office in Wagle Estate hereagainst what it claimed were exorbitant power bills sent toconsumers.

MLC Niranjan Davkhare, who led the protest, saidMSEDCL had sent disconnection notices to 75 lakh consumers andthis is likely to affect some 4 crore people.

He said the Maharashtra government had cheated thepeople of the state, already hit hard by the coronavirusoutbreak, by sending such huge bills.

The agitation was part of the BJP's statewide 'hallabol' stir on the issue.

