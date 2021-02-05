Left Menu

Cases over 'Jallikatttu' protests will be withdrawn: TN CM

File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Tamil Nadu Chief MiniserK Palaniswami on Friday announced in the Assembly that casesregistered by police in 2017 over protests seeking permissionto hold bull taming sport 'Jallikattu' would be withdrawn.

All cases, except those filed over ''undesirableincidents'' like assault on policemen and arson, would be takenback after consultation with legal experts, he said.

In his reply to the motion of thanks to the Governorfor his address, the Chief Minister described the protests bypeople seeking nod to conduct the sport as sentiment based.

Many people had staged agitations only to express theirsentiments and they have been affected due to cases registeredand considering this aspect, these would be withdrawn, henoted.

While 'some' engaged in propaganda, to 'reject'the AIADMK government (in the Assembly elections likely inApril or May), he said the people only desired continuation ofhis government, he said.

The Chief Minister listed achievments of his governmentincluding 7.5 per cent reservation in medical admissions forgovernment school students who cleared National Eligibilitycum Entrance test and setting up of 11 government medicalcolleges in a single year.

After Palaniswami's reply and passage of several Bills,the Assembly, which convened on February 2 with the Governor'scustomary address to the House, was adjourned sine die bySpeaker P Dhanapal.

The 'Reject AIADMK government' is DMK's campaign, a partof its election propaganda.

Following unprecedented, state wide protests favouringJallikattu, an amendment Bill was adopted in the Assemblyin January 2017 to hold the bull taming sport without anyhindrances.

That Bill amended the Prevention of Cruelty to AnimalsAct, 1960 and it had been unanimously passed.

