Biden says Trump should not receive intelligence briefings -CBS interview

U.S. President Joe Biden does not believe his predecessor Donald Trump should have access to any intelligence briefings because of his "erratic behavior," Biden said in an interview released on Friday.

"I think not," Biden said when asked by CBS Evening News anchor Norah O'Donnell if Trump should get the briefings. "Because of his erratic behavior unrelated to the insurrection," Biden said, referring to the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol by Trump's supporters.

Former U.S. presidents traditionally receive some intelligence briefings even after they have left office. Trump frequently denigrated the intelligence community and was not known for taking long briefings during his White House tenure. The Republican is facing his second impeachment trial next week, this time charged with sparking an insurrection at the Capitol by calling on people to "fight" the results of the Nov. 3 election he lost.

Asked what his biggest concern would be if Trump received classified information, Biden demurred. "I'd rather not speculate out loud. I just think that there is no need for him to have the ... intelligence briefings. What value is giving him an intelligence briefing? What impact does he have at all, other than the fact he might slip and say something?" Biden said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)