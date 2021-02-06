Centre should accept protesting farmers' demands: Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief MinisterManish Sisodia on Saturday said the BJP-led government at theCentre should accept the demands of the farmers protestingagainst the three new agriculture laws.

He alleged that the ruling BJP has brought these lawsfor the benefit of some corporates by ignoring the interestsof farmers.

Sisodia is in Ahmedabad to hold a road-show ahead ofthe municipal corporation elections.

His statements come amid the nationwide 'chakka jam'protest being held on Saturday by the farmers protesting thefarm laws.

''There is high alert in Delhi, but one can understandthe pain of farmers across the country. I have seen thatfarmers from Gujarat also went to Delhi to present theirpoints (on farm laws),'' he said.

''The main issue is why did the BJP bring the laws tobenefit select corporates by setting aside the interest offarmers? And if the BJP thinks that the laws are in theinterest of farmers, and they understand them better, then whydoesn't it accept the farmers' demands?...It should accepttheir demands,'' he said.

Asked whether the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supports theagitation by farmers, he said that his party supports all thelawful activities.

''The issue is not about AAP's support...AAP supportsthe demands made by the farmers. We support all the lawfulactivities,'' he said.

Sisodia added that the AAP presents the onlyalternative to the ruling BJP as the main opposition Congresshas lost its credibility.

He alleged that despite being in power in municipalcorporations for 25 years, the BJP could not ensure stronghealth care and school infrastructure for the urbanpopulation, unlike the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP that ensured itthrough mohalla clinics and government schools.

''BJP has been in the municipal corporations for thelast 25 years, but has not constructed proper primary healthcentres. In 25 years, no urban dweller can say he depends onthe primary health care system, that he trusts it. It is acomplete failure,'' he said.

Sisodia alleged that the BJP has also failed in termsof the civic facilities.

''On the other hand, Arvind Kejriwal set up mohallaclinics merely in five years. The AAP government in Delhistarted doorstep delivery of documents and other services tothe beneficiaries,'' he said.

In Gujarat cities, people have to run from pillar topost for the same, he said.

''If it can happen in Delhi in five years, why itcouldn't be done in Gujarat in 25 years?'' he asked.

BJP councillors are busy promoting their own business,the AAP leader alleged.

''Congress, on the other hand, has lost all itscredibility. It has no strength. In the last 25 years, thatparty has not led any agitation against the BJP. When peopleare angry with BJP, they vote for Congress. When Congressleaders win an election, they join the BJP. AAP is the onlyalternative,'' he said.

