Nadda flags off 'parivartan yatra' in Bengal, says people have decided to oust Mamata government

Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda flagged off 'Parivartan Yatra' from Nabadwip in this district on Saturday and said people have decided to change the government of 'pisi-bhaipo' (aunt-nephew). Addressing the gathering here, Nadda accused the Trinamool Congress government of failing to fulfill its promises.

"Parivartan Yatra begins here. It is for changing not just the government but also thinking. Mamata di formed the government 10 years back by swearing on 'Maa Mati Manush'. In 10 years, 'Maa' (mother) was looted, 'Mati' (soil) was disrespected and 'Manush' (people) were not protected," he alleged. He also accused the Trinamool Congress government of " blocking" central welfare schemes.

"Modiji has tried to give Bengal everything. But Mamata di says 'chai na, hobe na' (I do not want, I will not let it happen) for everything. Why? Everything will happen after the month of May," Nadda said. Terming Trinamool Congress (TMC) government as "tyrant", Nadda said around 130 BJP workers have been killed and over 300 people have been attacked in West Bengal.

"When they can attack even us, I can understand the condition of the common people in Bengal. Enough is enough. No more injustice," he said. "People have decided to change the government of 'Pisi-Bhaipo' (aunt-nephew)," he added.

Speaking to ANI after the event, Nadda said, the "huge crowd at the rally today shows that people of West Bengal have given permission to us (for holding yatras)". A PIL has been filed in the Calcutta High Court against the yatra citing concerns over COVID-19 and law and order situation in the state.

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya had said on Friday said the court has not issued any stay order on the yatra and hence the district administration cannot stop it. He added that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend another yatra on February 11.

The West Bengal Assembly Elections for 294 seats are scheduled to take place this year. (ANI)

