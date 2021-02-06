Left Menu

Nadda flags off 'parivartan yatra' in Bengal, says people have decided to oust Mamata government

Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda flagged off 'Parivartan Yatra' from Nabadwip in this district on Saturday and said people have decided to change the government of 'pisi-bhaipo' (aunt-nephew).

ANI | Nadia (West Bengal) | Updated: 06-02-2021 18:20 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 18:20 IST
Nadda flags off 'parivartan yatra' in Bengal, says people have decided to oust Mamata government
BJP chief JP Nadda flagging of Parivartan Yatra in Nadia (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda flagged off 'Parivartan Yatra' from Nabadwip in this district on Saturday and said people have decided to change the government of 'pisi-bhaipo' (aunt-nephew). Addressing the gathering here, Nadda accused the Trinamool Congress government of failing to fulfill its promises.

"Parivartan Yatra begins here. It is for changing not just the government but also thinking. Mamata di formed the government 10 years back by swearing on 'Maa Mati Manush'. In 10 years, 'Maa' (mother) was looted, 'Mati' (soil) was disrespected and 'Manush' (people) were not protected," he alleged. He also accused the Trinamool Congress government of " blocking" central welfare schemes.

"Modiji has tried to give Bengal everything. But Mamata di says 'chai na, hobe na' (I do not want, I will not let it happen) for everything. Why? Everything will happen after the month of May," Nadda said. Terming Trinamool Congress (TMC) government as "tyrant", Nadda said around 130 BJP workers have been killed and over 300 people have been attacked in West Bengal.

"When they can attack even us, I can understand the condition of the common people in Bengal. Enough is enough. No more injustice," he said. "People have decided to change the government of 'Pisi-Bhaipo' (aunt-nephew)," he added.

Speaking to ANI after the event, Nadda said, the "huge crowd at the rally today shows that people of West Bengal have given permission to us (for holding yatras)". A PIL has been filed in the Calcutta High Court against the yatra citing concerns over COVID-19 and law and order situation in the state.

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya had said on Friday said the court has not issued any stay order on the yatra and hence the district administration cannot stop it. He added that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend another yatra on February 11.

The West Bengal Assembly Elections for 294 seats are scheduled to take place this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

WHO chief calls on drug firms to share vaccine-making capacity

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Neymar sick, misses PSG training ahead of Marseille game

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar missed training because of gastroenteritis and his fitness will be assessed later in the day ahead of Sundays trip to face bitter rival Marseille, the club said Saturday.French champion PSG also said that bac...

Shahid Kapoor exudes 'laid back vibes' over weekend in latest Instagram post

Channelling his weekend mood, Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor on Saturday treated fans to a winking picture. The Jab We Met star on Instagram shared a picture sporting a loosely fitted vest as he lays back on a couch and winks at his fans.Spor...

Cricket-Sydney Sixers defend Big Bash League title with 27-run win over Perth

The Sydney Sixers sealed back-to-back Big Bash League BBL titles after beating the Perth Scorchers by 27 runs in the final between the leagues two most successful teams at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday. The Sixers, who were playing ...

Libya power brokers welcome accord but challenges lie ahead

Libyas parallel eastern administration on Saturday welcomed Fridays announcement of a new interim government to unite the country, but added it would only cede power if the eastern-based parliament approved. Its qualified statement of suppo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021