Akali leader Satwant Kaur Sandhu passes away at 80

Former CM Parkash Singh Badal described Sandhu as a committed social worker who had served her constituency Chamkaur Sahib selflessly.He said Sandhus work for uplift of the downtrodden will always be remembered. SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said Sandhu was a loyal party worker who had upheld Panthic principles in public life.He said the SAD had lost a mass leader.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-02-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 21:42 IST
SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said Sandhu was a loyal party worker who had upheld ''Panthic'' principles in public life. Image Credit: Pixabay

Veteran Akali leader Satwant Kaur Sandhu passed away after a brief illness at a private hospital in Mohali on Saturday. She was 80. She had been a two-time minister and a five-time legislator from Chamkaur Sahib. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, former CM Parkash Singh Badal and Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal expressed grief over the death of Sandhu. The chief minister in a statement here said she worked relentlessly for the overall development of the region and well-being of its people, especially the disadvantaged sections of society. Former CM Parkash Singh Badal described Sandhu as a committed social worker who had served her constituency Chamkaur Sahib selflessly.

He said Sandhu's work for the uplift of the downtrodden will always be remembered. SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said Sandhu was a loyal party worker who had upheld ''Panthic'' principles in public life.

He said the SAD had lost a mass leader.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

