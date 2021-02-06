Left Menu

After Delhi, Chhattisgarh Congress passes resolution demanding Rahul Gandhi as party chief again

Following in the footsteps of the Delhi Congress unit, Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee on Saturday passed a resolution, demanding that party leader Rahul Gandhi be made the party chief again.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 06-02-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 22:03 IST
After Delhi, Chhattisgarh Congress passes resolution demanding Rahul Gandhi as party chief again
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Following in the footsteps of the Delhi Congress unit, Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee on Saturday passed a resolution, demanding that party leader Rahul Gandhi be made the party chief again. The resolution was proposed by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and signed by Chattisgarh All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge PL Punia and Mohan Markam, state unit chief of Congress.

"In the meeting of Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee and chiefs of district Congress committees, a resolution has been passed unanimously that Rahul Gandhi should be made Congress president again," the resolution reads. "Congressmen are standing with Rahul Gandhi with a belief that only under his leadership will the party get strength and firmness. Under his leadership, the party will get more strength," it added.

This comes six days after Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) started the campaign "Rahul Returns" by passing a resolution to make Rahul Gandhi president of the party with immediate effect. Congress party organisational elections were proposed by its Central Election Authority in May 2020, but later due to Assembly Election slated for the five states, it was proposed by the Congress Working Committee (CWC) members that election should be held after Assembly polls.

CWC members authorised interim president Sonia Gandhi to take a call on the schedule. Congress General Secretary Organisation KC Venugopal had said Congress will get its new president by this June. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

WHO chief calls on drug firms to share vaccine-making capacity

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-France make explosive start to Six Nations with 50-10 win in Italy

France got their Six Nations title bid off to the perfect start as they scored seven tries in a crushing 50-10 bonus point victory over a youthful Italy side in the championship opener in Rome on Saturday. The visitors raced into a 21-point...

Centre urges states/UTs to exponentially increase pace of COVID-19 vaccination

While there are 12 StatesUTs that have achieved 60 per cent or more vaccination coverage of healthcare workers, the central government has advised them to improve the percentage coverage of vaccinated beneficiaries and directed that they mu...

Gold worth Rs 90 lakh snatched from jewellery shop staffer in Bihar

Gold worth Rs 90 lakhwas snatched from a jewellery shop staffer in BiharsBhagalpur district on Saturday, police said.Four unidentified persons riding on two motorcyclessnatched a bag containing 1.85 kg gold from the man when hewas going to ...

'Exercise caution' when commenting on farmers' protest: Sharad Pawar to Sachin Tendulkar

Days after Sachin Tendulkar made comments in the wake remarks of some celebrities on the protest by farmers, Nationalist Congress Party NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday asked the former Indian skipper Sachin Tendulkar to exercise caution ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021