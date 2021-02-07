Left Menu

Almost recovered, will attend Parliament by Mar: Shripad Naik

Union AYUSH minister Shripad Naikon Sunday said he was confident he would attend the nextsession of Parliament starting in March as he had almostrecovered from the injuries he received in a vehicle accidentlast month.In the accident, which took place in neighbouringKarnakata on January 12, Naiks wife and close aide werekilled.I am confident I would be able to attend the nextsession of Parliament starting in March, Naik, Lok Sabhamember from North Goa, told PTI from hospital.I have almost recovered. I should be discharged within the next eight days.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 07-02-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 20:52 IST
''I have almost recovered. Only 25 per cent of recoveryis left. I should be discharged within the next eight days. Itwas a miraculous recovery due to the blessings of God andefforts of the doctors at Goa Medical College and Hospital,''Naik said.

Naik said he was clearing work-related files from hishospital bed and sending reports required during the ongoingsession of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reducedhis workload post the accident.

