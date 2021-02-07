Left Menu

U.N. envoy Griffiths in Iran for first time to discuss Yemen crisis - TV

The United Nations special envoy on Yemen is visiting Iran for the first time to discuss Yemen's crisis, Iranian state TV reported on Sunday, days after Washington announced an end to its support for Saudi-led military operations in Yemen. A Saudi Arabia-led coalition intervened in Yemen's civil war in 2015, backing government forces fighting Iran-aligned Houthi rebels.

Reuters | Updated: 07-02-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 22:23 IST
U.N. envoy Griffiths in Iran for first time to discuss Yemen crisis - TV

The United Nations special envoy on Yemen is visiting Iran for the first time to discuss Yemen's crisis, Iranian state TV reported on Sunday, days after Washington announced an end to its support for Saudi-led military operations in Yemen.

A Saudi Arabia-led coalition intervened in Yemen's civil war in 2015, backing government forces fighting Iran-aligned Houthi rebels. Saudi Arabia and Iran compete for influence across the Middle East, from Syria to Iraq and Yemen. "The U.N. Special Envoy Martin Griffiths has arrived in Tehran for a two-day visit, during which he will meet with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and other Iranian officials," state TV said.

Griffiths' office said the visit was part of his diplomatic efforts to support a negotiated political solution to the conflict. His immediate priority was to support agreement between the warring parties on a ceasefire, urgent humanitarian measures and a resumption of the political process, it said in a press release. Griffiths' spokeswoman, Ismini Palla, said the visit had been planned for some time, adding it comes at a time when he is trying to bring together more diplomatic, regional and international support to his efforts to end the war.

"Griffiths will consult with Iranian officials on ways to alleviate sufferings of the Yemeni people," Iranian state news agency IRNA reported. On Saturday, Iran welcomed U.S. President Joe Biden's move on Thursday to end Washington's support for offensive operations in the Saudi-led military campaign in Yemen as a "step towards correcting past mistakes".

When asked whether the U.S. decision will produce the opportunity to end the war in Yemen, Zarif told CNN: "I certainly hope that it does ... it is best for the United States to show some tough love to its allies and tell them to stop this atrocity. They will never win in Yemen." Reversing one of former U.S. President Donald Trump's most criticised last-minute decisions, Washington also said on Friday it intended to revoke a terrorist designation for the Houthi movement in response to the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, where the United Nations says some 80% of the population is in need. (Additional reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi in Dubai and Arshad Mohammed in Washington Writing by Parisa Hafezi Editing by Frances Kerry and Susan Fenton)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6’s discontinuation updates, was there 'a room' for Season 7?

Divi's Labs Q3 net profit up 31 pc to Rs 471 cr

French coronavirus cases, hospital numbers ease

Australian advisor to Myanmar's Suu Kyi says 'being detained'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Efforts underway to rescue 30-35 workers trapped in tunnel

Rescue efforts at present are focussed on extricating 30-35 workers trapped in a tunnel of the Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project on the Dhauli Ganga river, following an avalanche triggered by a glacial burst near Joshimath in Chamoli district...

Five persons arrested in connection with sex racket at divyang training centre

Police on Sunday arrestedfive persons including the prime accused and two women inconnection with the alleged sex racket at a divyang trainingcentre in Palaspalli area here, an officer said.With this, the number of persons arrested in this ...

Saudi-led coalition says intercepted four Houthi armed drones

The Saudi-led military coalition engaged in Yemen said on Sunday it had intercepted and destroyed four armed drones launched by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement towards southern Saudi Arabia.A bomb-laden unmanned aerial vehicle was intercep...

UP STF arrests man for duping people with promise of benefits from govt schemes

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force on Sunday arrested the mastermind of a gang, which used to dupe people by claiming to install mobile phone towers, getting loans and also in the name of various government schemes.In a statement issued h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021