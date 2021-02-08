Left Menu

Haiti prime minister says about 20 people detained over alleged power grab

Haitian Prime Minister Joseph Jouthe on Sunday said more than 20 people have been arrested in Haiti after an alleged power grab, while in the capital Port-Au-Prince demonstrators protesting against President Jovenel Moise clashed with the police. Individuals arrested included a Supreme Court judge and a senior police official, Jouthe told a news conference.

Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2021 02:22 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 01:51 IST
Haiti prime minister says about 20 people detained over alleged power grab
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@JoutheJoseph)

Haitian Prime Minister Joseph Jouthe on Sunday said more than 20 people have been arrested in Haiti after an alleged power grab, while in the capital Port-Au-Prince demonstrators protesting against President Jovenel Moise clashed with the police.

Individuals arrested included a Supreme Court judge and a senior police official, Jouthe told a news conference. It was unclear as to whom was behind the alleged power grab in the Western Hemisphere's poorest nation, which has been riven by political and economic crises on top of the damage wrought by the coronavirus pandemic.

Police in the capital fired tear gas at protestors who are demanding Moise leave power and respect the constitution. Moise is due to speak at a press conference later in the afternoon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

Around 200MW power supply to national grid cut from major plants due to Avalanche

Odd News Roundup: Dog sent off for invading pitch at Serbian friendly and Police size $60 million of bitcoin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Leon Spinks, boxings former heavyweight champion, dead at 67Leon Spinks, the gap-toothed fighter from the St. Louis slums who pulled off one of the most stunning upsets in boxing history...

Haiti prime minister says about 20 people detained over alleged power grab

Haitian Prime Minister Joseph Jouthe on Sunday said more than 20 people have been arrested in Haiti after an alleged power grab, while in the capital Port-Au-Prince demonstrators protesting against President Jovenel Moise clashed with the p...

Soccer-Tigres beat Palmeiras 1-0 to reach Club World Cup final

Mexican side Tigres became the first team from North America to reach the final of Club World Cup when they beat Brazilian club Palmeiras 1-0 in the semi-final on Sunday.After a tepid first half Tigres French striker Andre-Pierre Gignac got...

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States has administered 41,210,937 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Sunday morning and distributed 59,307,800 doses, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Sunday. The tally of vaccine doses is for both Moderna an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021