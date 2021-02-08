Sudan Prime Minister Hamdok dissolves cabinet

Sudan Prime Minister Hamdok dissolves cabinetReuters | Updated: 08-02-2021 02:34 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 02:33 IST
Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok dissolved his cabinet on Sunday, the prime minister's office said in a statement.
The new cabinet will be announced on Monday, Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council's media office said in a separate statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sudan
- Abdalla Hamdok