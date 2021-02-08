Left Menu

Maha govt to probe tweets by celebs on farmers' protest to check for BJP's involvement: Congress' Sachin Sawant

Congress leader Sachin Sawant on Monday informed that Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has given orders to the Intelligence Department to probe the row over tweets by celebrities on the farmers' issue. He also hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleging that national heroes were being intimidated by the ruling party.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-02-2021 16:23 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 16:23 IST
Maha govt to probe tweets by celebs on farmers' protest to check for BJP's involvement: Congress' Sachin Sawant
Congress leader Sachin Sawant in conversation with ANI. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Sachin Sawant on Monday informed that Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has given orders to the Intelligence Department to probe the row over tweets by celebrities on the farmers' issue. He also hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleging that national heroes were being intimidated by the ruling party. "The government sprung into action after Rihanna tweeted on the farmers' issue. This was followed by a series of tweets from celebrities. If a person, be it a celebrity, opines on their own, it's fine. But there is scope for suspicion that the BJP is behind this. Similar words like 'amicable' have been used in these tweets," Sawant told ANI.

Celebrities like Sachin Tendulkar, Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty and Lata Mangeshkar among several others had tweeted calling for unity in the country after international pop star Rihanna, teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg and others extended their support to farmers protesting at the borders of India's capital against the three agriculture laws. "National heroes should be provided security if BJP is intimidating them. I spoke to Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and he said it is a serious matter. He has given orders to the Intelligence department to probe into this," the Congress leader said.

He further emphasised that celebrities can and should be allowed to speak up for the country if they want to and added that there should be an investigation to see if the BJP has a role to play in the tweets. "They can speak for the country if they want of their own free will. We want an investigation to see if there is any pressure from the BJP. Was there any arm twisting? These things have happened before," he said.

Earlier on Saturday, days after Sachin Tendulkar made comments about the farmers' protest, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday asked the former Indian skipper to "exercise caution while speaking about other fields". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No child deprived of online education during pandemic: Javadekar

No child was deprived of online education during the pandemic as the government had taken several steps in that direction, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said on Monday in the Lok Sabha.Replying to queries during the Question Hour, he sai...

Sterling slips versus dollar; speculators' net long position increases

The pound slipped against a stronger dollar on Monday, but analysts were bullish about its outlook and the latest positioning data showed the speculative long position on the British currency had increased.The pound has strengthened against...

HC stays direction to maintain status quo on Future-Reliance deal

The Delhi High Court on Monday stayed its single judge direction to Future Retail Ltd FRL and various statutory authorities to maintain status quo with regard to the Rs 24,713 crore deal with Reliance Retail.A bench of Chief Justice D N Pat...

Southwest France hit by heavy floods, Paris area on flood alert

Southwestern France was hit by heavy flooding on Monday following days of torrential rain, and several other regions including eastern Paris were on flood alert ahead of a cold snap expected later this week.The worst flooding was in the tow...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021