PM underlined govt's resolve to farmers' welfare: BJP leaders

BJP president J P Nadda asserted on Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address in Rajya Sabha has dispelled the web of confusion being created over a host of issues and laid out a clear direction for the country.

Modi has made it clear that the government is taking all necessary steps for farmers' welfare, which is its priority, Nadda said.

Echoing similar views, Home Minister Amit Shah said the prime minister has elucidated the government's resolve on a host of issues, ranging from the welfare of the poor and farmers to making the country self-reliant.

Modi has underscored the government's commitment to doubling the farmers' income with his thrust on the Centre's intent and policies in this regard, he said.

Top BJP leaders urged people to hear the prime minister's speech, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asserting that he has effectively underlined the government's commitment to the welfare of farmers and the poor.

In his reply in Rajya Sabha to the Motion of Thanks to the president's address, Modi appealed to protesting farmers on Monday to end their agitation against the new farm laws even as he questioned opposition parties for their sudden ''U-turn'' on the agriculture sector reforms.

