Is Maha govt mentally stable? Fadnavis on probe into tweets

The BJP on Monday slammed the ShivSena-led Maharashtra government after Home Minister AnilDeshmukh said the state intelligence department will probeallegations that some celebrities were pressurised recently toissue tweets in connection with the ongoing farmers' protest.

In a stinging attack, senior BJP leader DevendraFadnavis termed the move as ''disgusting and highly deplorable''and said the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) should feelashamed while using the word ''probe'' for Bharat Ratnaawardees.

He also said that it seems necessary to probe the''mental state'' of those who demanded the investigation andthose who ordered it.

''Has this MVA Govt lost all its senses? MVA shouldfeel ashamed while using the word 'probe' for BharatRatnas!Actually, now it seems necessary to probe the mental state &stability of the ones who made such demand & of people whoordered probe against our BharatRatnas!'' Fadnavis tweeted.

Many celebrities including cricket icon SachinTendulkar and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar rallied aroundthe central government on social media using hashtags#IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda following tweets byRihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg backing farmerswho are protesting near Delhi border.

Tendulkar and Mangeshkar are recipients of BharatRatna, the highest civilian award in India.

In an apparent swipe at the Shiv Sena which heads theMVA government, Fadnavis, a former chief minister, asked,''Where is your Marathi Pride now? Where is your MaharashtraDharma? We will never find such 'ratnas' (gems) in entireNation who order probe against BharatRatnas who always standstrong in one voice for our Nation!'' Earlier in the day, home minister Deshmukh said theintelligence department in Maharashtra will probe whether somecelebrities were allegedly pressurised recently to issuetweets in connection with the farmers' protest after Americanpop star Rihanna and others talked about the stir on socialmedia.

Deshmukh, a senior NCP leader, made these remarksafter the Congress sought investigation into the BJP's allegedconnection to the tweets posted by celebrities and whetherthey were ''arm-twisted'' to issue such tweets.

The Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)is one of the ruling constituents with the Congress in theSena-led government.

Hitting back at Fadnavis, Maharashtra Congressspokesperson Sachin Sawant accused the BJP of deliberatelytrying to twist the issue.

He said the Congress demaned the ''probe of the BJP(connection to the tweets)'', and not of celebrities.

''Why BJP is keeping mum on why tweets of Akshay Kumarand Saina Nehwal are matching with each other? Why SunielShetty tags his tweet to a BJP office bearer? Why BJP isscared of probe?'' Sawant tweeted.

Sawant further questioned why the drafts of most ofthe tweets are identical and have the same word ''amicable''mentioned in them.

He also claimed that there is a ''great possibility''that some celebrities were ''arm-twisted'' by the BJP intoissuing the tweets rallying around the Central government.

''Those need to be given protection. Those who haveopined on their own their opinion must be respected,'' headded.

He alleged that the BJP was capable of pressurisingcelebrities.

''....it is the duty of MVA govt to provide atmospherewhere every individual can exercise their right of freedom ofspeech without any pressure. Even if pressure is from Modigovt,'' Sawant added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)