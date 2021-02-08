Left Menu

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 08-02-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 20:24 IST
Budget allocation for social security schemes disappointing: Gogoi

Congress Lok Sabha MP GauravGogoi on Monday criticised Union Finance Minister NirmalaSitharaman for ''cutting'' the budget allocation to socialsecurity schemes for children under the ICDS programme.

Writing a letter to Sitharaman, Gogoi said that thenumber of drop-outs from schools has increased in recent timesdue to the lockdown and the pandemic.

''Mid-day meal scheme has proven to be an incentive forstudents to attend school, these cuts are not only alarmingwith regard to child nutrition but also with regard toeducation.

''In a situation where the government should endeavourto ensure retention and incentivise re-enrolment in schools,the budget allocations are immensely disappointing,'' he said.

The senior Congress leader said the mid-day mealscheme has witnessed a decrease to Rs 11,000 crore compared toRs 13,215 crore in 2014-15.

''While these cuts are a reason of grave concern in anyyear, what the backdrop of National Family Health Survey-5 andthe pandemic make them are deplorable sights.

''In light of the aforementioned, I urge you toreconsider your stance on child welfare and economic supportprovided to such schemes. Especially, in the backdrop of thepandemic, the government should not paralyse the existingwelfare mechanisms by starving them for revenue,'' Gogoi said.

