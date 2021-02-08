Left Menu

Mexican president sees economy growing 5% in 2021

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday he expects the economy to grow 5% this year as the country recovers from the heavy hit it suffered from the coronavirus crisis.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 08-02-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 20:31 IST
Mexican president sees economy growing 5% in 2021
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday he expects the economy to grow 5% this year as the country recovers from the heavy hit it suffered from the coronavirus crisis. In 2020, gross domestic product in Latin America's second-biggest economy shrank by 8.5% according to a preliminary estimate, its sharpest contraction since the 1930s.

"I think we're going to grow 5% this year," Lopez Obrador told a regular news conference, in his first public appearance since testing positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago. The president's forecast on Mexico's economic prospects is more optimistic than most private sector analysts, as it has tended to be since he took office in December 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Alabama university removes Wallace name from building

The University of Alabama at Birmingham has removed the name of four-term governor and presidential candidate George C. Wallace from a campus building over his support of racial segregation.A resolution unanimously approved by trustees Frid...

COVID-19: 26 new cases in Chandigarh

Chandigarh on Monday recorded 26 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection count to 21,133, according to a medical bulletin. The death of a 55-year-old man took the toll to 341, as per the bulletin. There are 169 active cases as of now, i...

Over 9,700 people get COVID-19 vaccine shots on Monday in Delhi; turnout 54 pc

More than 9,700 healthcare workers received COVID-19 vaccine shots in Delhi on Monday in the fourth week of the inoculation drive, with a turnout of over 54 per cent.Besides healthcare workers, frontline workers, who include, police, civil ...

Search on for more than 200 after India glacier fractures, sweeping away all before it

Indian rescuers searched on Monday for more than 200 people missing after part of a remote Himalayan glacier broke away, sweeping away bridges, breaking dams and sending a torrent of water, rocks and construction debris down a mountain vall...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021