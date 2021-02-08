Anti-cow slaughter Bill passed in K'taka Legislative Council

Bengaluru, Feb 8 (PTI): The anti-cow slaughter Bill waspassed in the Karnataka Legislative Council by a voice-voteon Monday amid protest by the Congress party and JD(S).

The Bill, already passed by the Assembly, was put tovote by Deputy Chairmanof the council M K Pranesh.

JD(S) MLCs trooped into the well of the House and someof them tore the copies of the Bill and threw them near theChair.

Despite this, the Deputy Chairman announced that theBill has been passed. The BJP members thumped the desk andexpressed happiness.

Later, the House was adjourned for Tuesday.

Earlier, Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhanpresented the Bill for consideration of the House.

During the discussion, several Congress and JD(S) MLCstermed the Bill as anti-farmers, said it was targetingcertain sections of people and demanded that it be withdrawnor be referred to the joint select committee for vetting.

Expressing happiness over the passage of the Bill,Chauhan said there were more than 75 domestic breeds ofcattle but now there were only 35 breeds for want ofconservation.

With the Act cominginto effect, the efforts forconservation would gain strength, he said.

The government had, on January5, promulgated the anti-cowslaughterordinance that provides for punishment forkilling ofcattleand offers protection to those acting ingood faith to save them, as the Bill to this effect was yetto be cleared by the Legislative Council.

Under the ordinance,slaughterofcattlewould lead toimprisonment of upto 3 to 7 years and a fine ranging from Rs50,000 to Rs 5 lakh. Subsequent offences would attractimprisonment of upto seven years and a fine from Rs 1 lakh toRs 10 lakh.

According to the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter andPreservation of Cattle Ordinance-2020, cattle is defined as acow, calf of a cow, bull and bullock of all ages and he orshe buffalo below the age of 13, while beef has been definedas the flesh of the cattle in any form.

For a Bill to become a law, its passage in both Housesfollowed by assent by the Governor is necessary.

However, as the Council was adjourned sine die even beforethe Bill was tabled there for passage during the wintersession, the government opted for the ordinance route.

