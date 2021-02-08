Left Menu

PM's speech full of untruths: Yechury

Repeal three black laws, he said in a tweet.He also objected to the prime ministers remarks in Rajya Sabha that a new breed of agitators called andolan jivi has emerged in the country.Aandolan jeevi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 21:30 IST
PM's speech full of untruths: Yechury

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury Monday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his speech in Parliament and alleged it was full of ''untruths''.

''PM's speech is full of untruths. We have all along sought agri reforms for strengthening Indian agri, ensuring food security with healthy remuneration to farmers. NOT for destroying Indian agri & annihilation of farmers, all to benefit crony corporates. Repeal three black laws,'' he said in a tweet.

He also objected to the prime minister's remarks in Rajya Sabha that a new ''breed'' of agitators called ''andolan jivi'' has emerged in the country.

''Aandolan jeevi''? Yechury said in his second tweet. ''People protest for saving their lives & for security, for greater opportunities & ensuring better livelihood. Protesters are patriots not parasites. Those who grab power on the strength of protests are.'' The prime minister in his address had hit out at those behind the protests, saying a new ''breed'' of agitators called ''andolan jeevi'' has emerged in the country who cannot live without an agitation and the nation should guard against them.

He had also slammed the politics over the farm laws, saying opposition parties were mum over the reasons for the agitation. Punning on the term FDI, which stands for Foreign Direct Investment, Modi said a new thing of FDI has emerged in India, which he said was Foreign Destructive Ideology. ''We need to be more aware to save the country from such an ideology,'' he said, while replying to a discussion in Rajya Sabha on a motion thanking the President for his address to the joint sitting of Parliament at the start of the Budget session.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

After protests, Russian prison service wants more tasers, protective gear

Russias prison authority has this month issued tenders for the purchase of hundreds of tasers, smoke grenades and protective gear, according to state procurement documents. The orders follow mass rallies in support of Kremlin critic Alexei ...

Over 50 kg cannabis seized from Nagaland-registered truck in UP, 2 held

The Hathras Police in western Uttar Pradesh has arrested two people and seized over 50 kilograms of cannabis being transported in a Nagaland-registered truck, officials said on Monday.The seizure was made in Sikandrabad police station area ...

2021 a ‘crucial year’ for climate change, UN chief tells Member States

Antnio Guterres was speaking to Member States meeting as part of the preparations towards the latest annual UN climate conference, known as COP26, which will be held in Glasgow, Scotland, in November. Originally scheduled for last year, i...

HSC exams in Odisha schools from May 3

The High School CertificateHSC examinations will begin on May 3 in Odisha schools, asper a notification issued by the Board of Secondary Education,Cuttack on Monday.The examination will continue till May 15, it said.The examinations for the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021