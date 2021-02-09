Biden, India's Modi, discuss climate, Myanmar in call -White House

Biden, India's Modi, discuss climate, Myanmar in call -White HouseReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-02-2021 01:37 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 01:35 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed in a call on Monday to work closely to fight COVID-19, renew their partnership on climate change and defend democratic institution and norms around the world, including in Myanmar.
"The leaders agreed to continuing close cooperation to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific, including support for freedom of navigation, territorial integrity, and a stronger regional architecture through the Quad," the White House said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Biden
- Myanmar
- Indian
- Indo-Pacific
- Narendra Modi
- U.S.
- Quad
ALSO READ
Biden Administration appoints Indian-Americans to key posts in Energy Dept
I-League: Sajad Hussain header hands Indian Arrows first points of season
Five people, unborn child killed in mass shooting in Indianapolis
Minor face-off with Chinese troops in Sikkim, resolved by local commanders: Indian Army
Experienced Argentina 'B' beat Indian women's hockey team 3-2