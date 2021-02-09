Opposition parties give suspension of business notices in RS over plight of protesting farmers
The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Communist Party of India (CPI), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Shiv Sena on Tuesday gave suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over 'the plight of protesting farmers in Delhi'.
The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Communist Party of India (CPI), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Shiv Sena on Tuesday gave suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over 'the plight of protesting farmers in Delhi'. Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday replied to the Motion of Thanks on President Ram Nath Kovind's address in Rajya Sabha. The Upper House on Monday also passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2021.
The new bill is aimed to merge the Jammu and Kashmir cadre Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officers with that of the Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, and Union Territory (AGMUT). The bill was introduced by the Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy in Rajya Sabha on February 4 to replace Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021. (ANI)
