AP CM Jagan's sister hints at floating new political outfit in Telangana

Y S Sharmila, sister of AndhraPradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Tuesday heldtalks with her late father's sympathisers here, triggeringspeculations of her possible political entry in Telangana.

Sharmila's father and late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, widelyknown as YSR, was the Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradeshfrom 2004 to 2009.

The Congress leader died in a chopper crash in September2009.

There have been rumours doing the rounds on social mediaover the past few days that Sharmila plans to start apolitical party in Telangana state without her brother'sintervention.

She is believed to be in touch with some prominentpolitical leaders, who were closely associated with lateRajasekhara Reddy, eliciting their suggestions and opinion onbringing ''Rajanna Rajyam'' (a state envisagedby RajasekharaReddy) in Telangana.

''I want to understand the ground realities and to taketheir suggestions and the information they have...I calledpeople from Nalgonda district. This is just a connection (withthem).

The meetings will be held with people from everydistrict,'' she told the media after the meeting.

Sharmila however did not directly respond when asked ifshe would launch a political party.

''There is no Rajanna Rajyam now.Why should it not come?.

My objective is to establish Rajanna Rajyam,'' she said.

To a query, she said, ''Jagan Mohan Reddy is doing his jobin AP and I will do mine in Telangana.'' Sharmila and her mother Vijayamma had vigorouslycampaigned for the YSR Congress during the general electionsin 2019.

However, after Jagan's YSRC clinched a landslide victoryand he took over the reins of AP, Sharmila was not seen muchin public.

YSRCP senior leader and Advisor to the AP Government,Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, in a press conference nearVijayawada, said Jagan and Sharmila do not have differences,but only ''differences of opinion'' on her venturing intoTelangana politics.

''As a daughter of Rajasekhar Reddy she has leadershipqualities.

People at various levels tried to convince not to getinto Telangana politics, but she took a decision...she has toface the political consequences,'' he told reporters.

He opined that since YSRCP decided not to be active inother states, including Telangana, she may have independentlydecided to fill the gap by going there.

Sharmila met sympathisers of Rajasekhara Reddy from theunited Nalgonda district at the family's residence at LotusPond here.

Konda Ragava Reddy a senior YSRC leader of the Telanganaunit, told reporters that Sharmila will float a politicalparty and take the ideology to the masses.

According to him the announcement will be made at apublic meeting at Chevella in Rangareddy District in Telanganain the coming days.

Several banners with portraits of Sharmila and RajasekharReddy were erected at the residence.

Jagan's image was conspicuously missing in the bannersand flex boards.

Hundreds of people gathered at the residence and cheeredas she came out.

They burst crackers and shouted slogans like ''YSR johar''.

A YSR Congress worker from Utnoor in Adilabad said hestrongly wants Sharmila to float a party in order to bring''Rajanna Rajyam'' (Rajasekhar Reddy's regime) in Telanganaalso.

Though the YSRC has a presence in Telangana, it did notcontest in the last general elections.

Sharmila undertook a 'Padayatra' when Jagan wasimprisoned in connection with a quid pro quo case in 2012.

