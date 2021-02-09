Raj govt has waived farm loans worth Rs 14,000 cr: Gehlot

Refuting the BJP’s allegation that the Rajasthan government has not kept its promise of waiving farmers’ loans, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday asserted that his government has waived farm loans worth over Rs 14,000 crore in the state. While making the claim, he also questioned why has the Modi government not waived farmer loans in the entire country as the then UPA government did in 2008.

Hitting back at the Union minister Smriti Irani who during her visit to Rajasthan on Sunday had accused the state government of not fulfilling its poll promise made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the assembly elections in 2019, Gehlot said she was factually wrong and did not do her homework.

“BJP leaders come from Delhi and spread lies in Rajasthan. People gave a befitting reply to their lies and propaganda in local body elections but the party is not desisting from doing negative politics,” Gehlot said in a statement. He also targeted the Modi government over the fuel price hike saying the value-added taxes on petrol and diesel are higher in the BJP-ruled states than in Rajasthan and the party leaders should get it slashed. Gehlot said Irani should remind the prime minister about his promise to give Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project the national status. He said a proposal by the Rajasthan Cabinet on the issue was sent to the Centre but the Modi government has not taken any decision on the issue.

