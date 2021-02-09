Left Menu

Raj govt has waived farm loans worth Rs 14,000 cr: Gehlot

People gave a befitting reply to their lies and propaganda in local body elections but the party is not desisting from doing negative politics, Gehlot said in a statement. Gehlot said Irani should remind the prime minister about his promise to give Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project the national status.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-02-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 19:04 IST
Raj govt has waived farm loans worth Rs 14,000 cr: Gehlot

Refuting the BJP’s allegation that the Rajasthan government has not kept its promise of waiving farmers’ loans, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday asserted that his government has waived farm loans worth over Rs 14,000 crore in the state. While making the claim, he also questioned why has the Modi government not waived farmer loans in the entire country as the then UPA government did in 2008.

Hitting back at the Union minister Smriti Irani who during her visit to Rajasthan on Sunday had accused the state government of not fulfilling its poll promise made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the assembly elections in 2019, Gehlot said she was factually wrong and did not do her homework.

“BJP leaders come from Delhi and spread lies in Rajasthan. People gave a befitting reply to their lies and propaganda in local body elections but the party is not desisting from doing negative politics,” Gehlot said in a statement. He also targeted the Modi government over the fuel price hike saying the value-added taxes on petrol and diesel are higher in the BJP-ruled states than in Rajasthan and the party leaders should get it slashed. Gehlot said Irani should remind the prime minister about his promise to give Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project the national status. He said a proposal by the Rajasthan Cabinet on the issue was sent to the Centre but the Modi government has not taken any decision on the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO team: Coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab

The coronavirus most likely first appeared in humans after jumping from an animal, a team of international and Chinese scientists looking for the origins of COVID-19 said on Tuesday, dismissing as unlikely an alternate theory that the virus...

LS likely to take up three bills to replace ordinances in first part of budget session

By Pragya Kaushika The Business Advisory Committee of Lok Sabha met on Tuesday and decided that three of the four ordinances, which have to be replaced with bills, will be taken up in the first half of budget session and the remaining one o...

Polish court orders historians to apologise over Holocaust book

Two historians must apologise for a book which said that a Polish villager gave up Jews to the Nazi Germans, a Warsaw court ruled on Tuesday, in a case that academics say could curb research into the actions of Poles during World War Two. P...

Punjab FC survive late scare to beat Indian Arrows 2-1

Punjab FC moved up to the second spot in the I-League standings after beating Indian Arrows 2-1 at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium here on Tuesday.A brace from Papa Babacar Diawara 35th and 56th ensured Punjab FC all three points despite a la...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021