Left Menu

Opposition asks govt to shed its 'arrogance' over farm laws

Opposition members on Tuesday asked the government in Lok Sabha to shed its arrogance over the three farm laws even as BJP MPs hailed the Centre for its welfare and pro-farmer measures.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 20:16 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 20:16 IST
Opposition asks govt to shed its 'arrogance' over farm laws

Opposition members on Tuesday asked the government in Lok Sabha to shed its ''arrogance'' over the three farm laws even as BJP MPs hailed the Centre for its welfare and pro-farmer measures. Speaking during the discussion on the motion of thanks to the President's address, Preneet Kaur of the Congress dubbed the three Acts, which have triggered protests, as black laws and asked the government to repeal them. She referred to ''Khalistani'' and ''Maoists'' barbs used by some people against a section of protesting farmers and said this was wrong while adding that a brother of a protester was a soldier who had laid down his life in the Galwan Valley clash with Chinese soldiers in Ladakh. ''This government is a real threat to our democracy not farmers,'' she said, asking the government to shed its arrogance. BJP's Dilip Saikia praised the government's welfare schemes for the poor and farmers. He focussed on the government's emphasis on boosting infrastructure in Assam and the Northeast in general, adding that the state has got an AIIMS. Several medical colleges have also been launched in Assam by the state dispensation, he said. During the China war in 1962, the then prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru had left the entire Northeastern region to its fate, Saikia alleged, and said it is the Modi government which has worked to boost connectivity, infrastructure and other development works there. He praised the annulment of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and also the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. TMC's Saugata Roy alleged that several Union ministers are doing ''political tourism'' in West Bengal. In an apparent reference to the upcoming state assembly polls, he said it was a battle between ''Bengali and outsiders'' and said the state cannot be ruled from Gujarat. He also took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his 'aandolan-jivi' jibe and said the BJP's ideological forebears never went to jail during the freedom struggle. Roy also demanded repeal of the farm laws.

BJP's Rita Bahuguna Joshi hailed the prime minister for his ''foresight'' in curbing the COVID-19 pandemic. While opposition members have been targeting him, Modi has been steadfast in his resolve to serve the poor and farmers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Contamination of Yamuna: SC impleads Ministry of Jal Jal Shakti as party

Observing that pollution-free water is a fundamental right which a welfare state is bound to ensure, the Supreme Court Tuesday sought response from the Ministry of Jal Shakti on a plea with regard to remediation of polluted rivers starting ...

India, China discuss issues relating to UN Security Council

India and China on Tuesday held discussions on a wide range of issues relating to the United Nations Security Council, the Ministry of External Affairs MEA said.The MEA said the Chinese delegation was briefed about Indias priorities during ...

Odisha approves 8 industrial projects worth Rs 1,242 crore

The Odisha government onTuesday approved eight new industrial projects worth Rs 1,242crore, which will generate employment for 3,135 people, anofficial said.The projects were approved at the State Level SingleWindow Clearance Authority SLSW...

Govt linking farmers' movement with terrorists, Khalistanis: Harsimrat Badal

The Akali Dal on Tuesday accused the government of committing atrocities on farmers agitating against the three agricultural laws at Delhis borders and criticised it for linking the peasants movement with terrorists and Khalistanis.Akali Da...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021