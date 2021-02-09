Left Menu

AP CM Jagan's sister hints at floating new political outfit in Telangana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-02-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 20:33 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Y S Sharmila, sister of AndhraPradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Tuesday heldtalks with her late father's sympathisers here, triggeringspeculations of her possible political entry in Telangana.

Responding to the development, the ruling YSRC in AndhraPradesh said while Reddy and Sharmila do not have differences,the siblings only have ''differences of opinion'' over herpolitical foray in this state.

Sharmila's father and late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, widelyknown as YSR, was the Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradeshfrom 2004 to 2009.

The Congress leader died in a chopper crash in September2009.

There have been rumours doing the rounds on social mediaover the past few days that Sharmila plans to start apolitical party in Telangana without her brother'sintervention.

She is believed to be in touch with some prominentpolitical leaders, who were closely associated with lateRajasekhara Reddy, eliciting their suggestions and opinion onbringing ''Rajanna Rajyam'' (a state envisaged by the lateReddy) in Telangana.

''I want to understand the ground realities and to taketheir suggestions and the information they have...I calledpeople from Nalgonda district. This is just a connection(with them).'' ''The meetings will be held with people from everydistrict,'' she told the media after the meeting.

Asked if she would launch a political party, Sharmilasaid ''there is no Rajanna Rajyam now. Why should it not come?.

My objective is to establish Rajanna Rajyam,'' she said.

To a query, she said, ''Jagan Mohan Reddy is doing hisjob in AP and I will do mine in Telangana.'' Sharmila and her mother Vijayamma had vigorouslycampaigned for the YSR Congress during the general electionsin 2019.

However, after the party clinched a landslide victory andJagan took over the reins, Sharmila was not seen much inpublic.

Responding to Sharmila's possible political entry inTelangana, YSRC senior leader and Advisor to the APGovernment, Sajjala Ramakrishna, said Jagan and Sharmila donot have differences, but only ''differences of opinion'' onher venturing into Telangana politics.

''As a daughter of Rajasekhar Reddy she has leadershipqualities,'' Reddy said, addressing a press conference nearVijayawada.

''People at various levels tried to convince her not toget into Telangana politics, but she took a decision...shehas to face the political consequences,'' he said.

He opined that since YSRC decided not to be active inother states, including Telangana, she may have independentlydecided to fill the gap by going there.

The K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Telangana Rashtria Samiti(TRS), has been ruling the state, which came into existencein 2014, winning two back to back assembly elections.

Sharmila met sympathisers of Rajasekhara Reddy from theunited Nalgonda district at the family's residence at LotusPond here.

Konda Ragava Reddy, a senior YSRC leader of the Telanganaunit, told reporters that Sharmila will float a politicalparty and take the ideology to the masses.

According to him the announcement will be made at apublic meeting at Chevella in Rangareddy District inTelangana in the coming days.

Several banners with portraits of Sharmila andRajasekhar Reddy were erected at the residence.

Jagan's image was conspicuously missing in the bannersand flex boards.

Hundreds of people gathered at the residence and cheeredas she came out.

They burst crackers and shouted slogans like ''YSR johar''in memory of the deceased leader.

A YSR Congress worker from Utnoor in Adilabad said hestrongly wants Sharmila to float a party in order to bring''Rajanna Rajyam'' (Rajasekhar Reddy's regime) in Telanganaalso.

Though the YSRC has a presence in Telangana, it did notcontest in the last general elections.

Sharmila undertook a 'Padayatra' when Jagan wasimprisoned in connection with a quid pro quo case in 2012.

