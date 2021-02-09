Left Menu

U.S. DOJ to ask Trump-appointed prosecutors to resign -official

The U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday is expected to ask most federal prosecutors appointed by former President Donald Trump to submit their resignations, a Justice Department official said. The move, a routine step when a new president takes office, is expected to leave in place a top prosecutor in Delaware and one in Connecticut who has been overseeing politically sensitive Trump-era investigations, the official said.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-02-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 20:56 IST
The move, a routine step when a new president takes office, is expected to leave in place a top prosecutor in Delaware and one in Connecticut who has been overseeing politically sensitive Trump-era investigations, the official said. Acting Attorney General Monty Wilkinson asked Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss, who is overseeing a tax probe of President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden, to remain in office, the official said.

John Durham, appointed as special counsel by former Attorney General William Barr to investigate the origins of Federal investigations of links between Trump, his entourage and Russia, will also continue his work but will resign his position as U.S. attorney in Connecticut, the official said. Justice Department officials have scheduled a call with the U.S. attorneys to discuss a transition - a routine event when administrations change - that is expected to take weeks.

