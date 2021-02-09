By keeping mum over agitating farmers’ death, PM made fun of their martyrdom: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra of trying to make fun of farmers' martyrdom by not speaking a word on their deaths during the agitation against the three central farm laws. ''Instead of speaking a word on the death of more than 100 farmers, PM Modi has tried to make fun of their martyrdom, which is condemnable,'' Gehlot said in a tweet. He said before independence, the RSS had always kept a distance from the freedom movement and so after the independence, Jan Sangh and BJP do not understand the importance of movements. In another tweet, Gehlot said Mahatma Gandhi used to agitate against the British for the demands of the country. The prime minister calling protestors ''aandolan jivi'' is a proof of his anti-democratic thinking.

“The foundation of India is made up of movements,” he said.

