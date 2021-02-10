ECI appoints Bijit Kumar Dhar as additional CEO in Bengal

The Election Commission of India(ECI) on Tuesday appointed Bijit Kumar Dhar as the AdditionalChief Electoral Officer (CEO) of West Bengal, an officialsaid.

It also named Arindam Niyogi as the joint secretaryand Sourav Barik as the deputy secretary at the CEO's officein the state, he said.

The appointments were made nine days after the ECItransferred Additional CEO Saibal Barman, Joint SecretaryAnamika Majumdar and Deputy Secretary Amitjyoti Bhattacharji.

Bijit Kumar Dhar is currently posted as specialsecretary, tribal development department, while Niyogi ispresently the joint secretary of land and land revenuedepartment. Barik is now the deputy secretary at the statehealth and family welfare department, the official said.

The assembly elections are due in the state in April-May.

