BJP MP gives zero hour notice in RS seeking bench of Allahabad HC in western UP
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Vijay Pal Singh Tomar has given zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over demand for a separate bench of Allahabad High Court to be set up in Western Uttar Pradesh.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 09:47 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 09:47 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Vijay Pal Singh Tomar has given zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over demand for a separate bench of Allahabad High Court to be set up in Western Uttar Pradesh. Rajya Sabha proceedings began for the day chaired by M Venkaiah Naidu.
The first part of the budget session will conclude on February 13. The Parliament will again meet on March 8 and the budget session will conclude on April 8. Presenting the first-ever digital Union Budget, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier this month had said that India's fight against COVID-19 continues into 2021. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
