Left Menu

BJP MP gives zero hour notice in RS seeking bench of Allahabad HC in western UP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Vijay Pal Singh Tomar has given zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over demand for a separate bench of Allahabad High Court to be set up in Western Uttar Pradesh.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 09:47 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 09:47 IST
BJP MP gives zero hour notice in RS seeking bench of Allahabad HC in western UP
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Vijay Pal Singh Tomar has given zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over demand for a separate bench of Allahabad High Court to be set up in Western Uttar Pradesh. Rajya Sabha proceedings began for the day chaired by M Venkaiah Naidu.

The first part of the budget session will conclude on February 13. The Parliament will again meet on March 8 and the budget session will conclude on April 8. Presenting the first-ever digital Union Budget, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier this month had said that India's fight against COVID-19 continues into 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

UK tech entrepreneur Lynch starts fights against U.S. extradition

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two detained in Maharashtra as NCB's crackdown on Chinku Pathan's drug racket continues

The Narcotics Control Bureau NCB has detained two persons and seized two cars from Sil Phata and Thane areas, over an alleged connection with arrested drug peddler Chinku Pathan, officials said on Wednesday. We intercepted two cars. Two peo...

BJP issues whip to its LS members to be present in House today

The Bharatiya Janata Party has issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha members to be present in the House today and support the governments stand. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will today also lead the Congress attack during debate on the ...

Tennis-Wawrinka falls to fearless Fucsovics in five-set thriller

Hungarian Marton Fucsovics came through a five-set thriller against Stan Wawrinka on Wednesday, defeating the three-time Grand Slam champion 7-5 6-1 4-6 2-6 7-69 to reach the third round of the Australian Open. Wawrinka, the 17th seed, was ...

Post-COVID-19, the office will be a clubhouse, says Dialpad CEO

Craig Walker, founder and CEO of cloud communication platform Dialpad, notes that as a CEO of a startup, youre always an optimist.Even amid a pandemic, Walker says there are many reasons for people to be optimistic about work in the not-too...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021