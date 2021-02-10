Urdu Bulletin: PM Modi's emotional farewell to Ghulam Nabi Azad and Congress leader's retirement speech dominate top headlines

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's farewell speech for Ghulam Nabi Azad in Rajya Sabha, the latter's retirement speech, and actor Deep Sidhu's arrest for alleged involvement in the Republic Day violence in the national capital received extensive coverage in Wednesday editions of various Urdu publications. Inquilab: The Urdu publication reported the retirement of Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad in its top headline. The daily also reported that PM Modi admitted that it would be very difficult for Azad's successor to reach his stature. The daily also quoted Azad as saying that he feels proud to be a Hindustani Muslim, during his retirement speech.

The daily also reported the arrest of actor Deep Sidhu by Delhi police, adding that he has been sent to 7-day police custody for his alleged role in the violence that took place at the Red Fort and in other parts of the national capital on Republic Day. Rashtriya Sahara: The news of the retirement of Ghulam Nabi Azad was reported as the top story by the publication. The daily also reported the news of the emotional speech by PM Modi as he bid adieu to Azad. It also reported Azad's statement "proud to be a Hindustani Muslim" from his farewell speech.

The publication also gave prominent coverage to Supreme Court's order on Shashi Tharoor, in the Republic Day violence case, on top of its front page. The newspaper reported that the apex court on Tuesday stayed the arrest of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, and others, who challenged the registration of multiple FIRs against them for allegedly sharing certain unconfirmed news on the death of one of the protestors, during the Kisan tractor rally on the Republic Day. The daily also carried the news of Bihar cabinet expansion. It reported that 9 ministers from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and eight from Janata Dal-United (JD-U) took oath on Tuesday adding that the cabinet also inducted two Muslim faces Shahnawaz Hussain and Jama Khan, who have been allotted Industries and Department of Minority respectively. (ANI)

